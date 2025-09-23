LGG Industrial Says Sales Overhaul Nearly Quadrupled Its Sales Pipeline

LGG Industrial’s sales software partner said that the distributor has seen its sales pipeline grow nearly four-fold since the collaboration began late last year.



SugarCRM said in a statement earlier this month that the fluid handling, material conveyance and sealing solutions distributor also streamlined its sales cycle, saw an increase in user adoption, and captured more than 3,000 new contacts.



The software developer said that LGG staffers can see the sales pipeline, manage accounts and collaborate in a single place — and most often on mobile devices. Tim Billingsley, LGG’s vice president of revenue operations, said that Sugar “understood how to get us to value quickly.”



Company officials said that LGG is also planning to expand its use of Sugar’s technologies to include customer insights.



“It’s transforming our customer conversations and ultimately, our customer relationships,” Billingsley said in the statement.



LGG ranked no. 35 on ID’s new 2025 Big 50 list.