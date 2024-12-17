LGG Industrial Adds SugarCRM's AI-Powered Sales Solution

More than 150 LGG sales and service professionals are now using Sugar Sell.

SugarCRM
Dec 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 17 At 10 27 12 Am
LGG Industrial

SAN FRANCISCO – LGG Industrial, a longstanding leader in fluid handling, sealing and material conveyance solutions, is driving efficiency and growth with SugarCRM’s flagship sales automation solution, Sugar Sell, built to meet the unique needs of business-to-business industrial companies.

LGG Industrial offers comprehensive engineered fluid handling, sealing and material conveyance solutions for a wide variety of industries and applications. With facilities across North America and decades of trusted experience, LGG Industrial is a top solution partner for some of the largest companies in North America.

Over 150 LGG Industrial sales and service professionals are now using Sugar Sell, and the company plans to deploy additional Sugar solutions, including Sugar Serve and Sugar Market, in the near future. The transition to Sugar's intelligence-driven sales automation platform has transformed its sales operations, equipping sales reps with the tools needed to be more productive, efficient and customer-focused. 

"We chose the Sugar platform because it provides the sophisticated CRM tools we need to execute our new go-to-market strategy and drive organic growth,” said Tim Billingsley, vice president, revenue operations, LGG Industrial. He explains that Sugar Sell has given the company a platform to transform its sales operations, ushering in newfound visibility and efficiency. 

“We are looking to Sugar to help us accelerate the velocity of sales opportunities through the buyer journey to realize revenue faster. Sugar is the ideal solution for B2B midmarket businesses like ours, and it’s a perfect fit to help us scale our sales operations and drive more revenue. With the introduction of Sugar Sell, the company has experienced three times the user adoption of previous sales tools.”

Sugar will also help the company better manage and respond to spikes in customer demand due to extreme weather and natural disasters.

“Helping LGG Industrial meet its unique business needs and overcome industry-specific challenges is a core strength of our CRM platform and a key area of expertise for our team at Sugar,” said Paul Farrell, chief product officer, SugarCRM. “Creating new sales opportunities, expanding pipeline, accelerating sales processes, and driving faster revenue realization are key goals for LGG Industrial, and we’re pleased to be the solution to help the company achieve these goals and more.”

Latest in Technology & Software
Rockwell Automation's Automation Fair 2024 in Anaheim, CA.
Manufacturing Industry Faces Data-Collection Inflection Point
December 13, 2024
Ai
5 Things to Expect From AI in 2025
December 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 17 At 10 27 12 Am
LGG Industrial Adds AI-Powered Sales Solution
December 17, 2024
I Stock Credit Mary Naimanbayeva 1162010393
Why Your Previous CRM Implementation Failed — and How to Bounce Back
December 17, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock Credit Mary Naimanbayeva 1162010393
Technology & Software
Why Your Previous CRM Implementation Failed — and How to Bounce Back
Acumatica Q Pac 4
Technology & Software
Sell More, Get Paid Faster and Improve Cash Flow
I Stock 1094241146
Technology & Software
Digital or Dust: How Tomorrow's Talent Is Reshaping Distribution
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 8 46 07 Am
Technology & Software
Prokeep Secures $25M in Funding
More in Technology & Software
Rockwell Automation's Automation Fair 2024 in Anaheim, CA.
Technology & Software
Manufacturing Industry Faces Data-Collection Inflection Point
Industrial facilities still struggle with scattered data across multiple platforms.
December 13, 2024
Ai
Technology & Software
5 Things to Expect From AI in 2025
It will redefine manufacturing job roles.
December 13, 2024
I Stock Credit Mary Naimanbayeva 1162010393
Technology & Software
Why Your Previous CRM Implementation Failed — and How to Bounce Back
By acknowledging past mistakes, distributions leaders can put previous failures behind them.
December 17, 2024
Acumatica Q Pac 4
Technology & Software
Sell More, Get Paid Faster and Improve Cash Flow
A guide to streamlining and automating the quote-to-cash cycle.
December 16, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Business Technology
Basic Strategies Will Have to Evolve
The latest batch of cybersecurity predictions point to DBOMs, mandated MFA and, or course, new AI challenges.
December 12, 2024
Ep122
Business Technology
Security Breach: Looking Back to Move Forward
As we begin to close out 2024 and look ahead to 2025, some favorite guests are revisited.
December 12, 2024
Sb 120 Thumb
Technology & Software
Security Breach: AI Is Making Data Your Most Vulnerable Attack Surface
The more operational, intellectual and personal data you have, the easier you are to attack.
December 5, 2024
Ap24325599841746
Technology & Software
As Amazon Expands Warehouse Robots, What Will it Mean for Workers?
The company is already seeing benefits, such as reducing the time it takes to fulfill orders and helping employees avoid repetitive tasks.
November 25, 2024
Christmas Cyber Zephyr18
Technology & Software
Why the Holiday Shopping Season May Rely on Securing the Manufacturing Industry
Investments in cybersecurity usually fail to match those made in inventory, logistics and production technology.
November 21, 2024
Ep118tn2
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Minimizing Hacks by Focusing on Uptime
Strategies need to focus less on cybersecurity cost and more on patching, IP protection and all the factors impacting uptime.
November 21, 2024
Manager Analyzing Erp On Ar Screen, Connections, Bi, Hr, Crm 820886246 4500x3000
Technology & Software
ERP Data Migration Best Practices
Poorly planned data migration can make the entire implementation even more risky.
November 18, 2024
I Stock 1094241146
Technology & Software
Digital or Dust: How Tomorrow's Talent Is Reshaping Distribution
The writing is on the wall: adapt to modern technology, or risk losing your future workforce.
November 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 18 At 8 46 07 Am
Technology & Software
Prokeep Secures $25M in Funding
Prokeep said the financing will support the expansion of its demand-generation capabilities.
November 18, 2024
Ep119
Technology & Software
Security Breach: What Cybersecurity Can Learn from Tom Brady
We assembled some "nerds from the basement" to cover a key strategy in combatting evolving threats.
November 14, 2024
I Stock 1192376217
Technology & Software
Würth Industry North America, Tech Startup Announce AI Partnership
The five-year agreement will bring advanced, AI-driven tracking solutions to WINA's customers.
November 14, 2024