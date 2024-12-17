LGG Industrial Adds SugarCRM's AI-Powered Sales Solution

SAN FRANCISCO – LGG Industrial, a longstanding leader in fluid handling, sealing and material conveyance solutions, is driving efficiency and growth with SugarCRM’s flagship sales automation solution, Sugar Sell, built to meet the unique needs of business-to-business industrial companies.

LGG Industrial offers comprehensive engineered fluid handling, sealing and material conveyance solutions for a wide variety of industries and applications. With facilities across North America and decades of trusted experience, LGG Industrial is a top solution partner for some of the largest companies in North America.

Over 150 LGG Industrial sales and service professionals are now using Sugar Sell, and the company plans to deploy additional Sugar solutions, including Sugar Serve and Sugar Market, in the near future. The transition to Sugar's intelligence-driven sales automation platform has transformed its sales operations, equipping sales reps with the tools needed to be more productive, efficient and customer-focused.

"We chose the Sugar platform because it provides the sophisticated CRM tools we need to execute our new go-to-market strategy and drive organic growth,” said Tim Billingsley, vice president, revenue operations, LGG Industrial. He explains that Sugar Sell has given the company a platform to transform its sales operations, ushering in newfound visibility and efficiency.

“We are looking to Sugar to help us accelerate the velocity of sales opportunities through the buyer journey to realize revenue faster. Sugar is the ideal solution for B2B midmarket businesses like ours, and it’s a perfect fit to help us scale our sales operations and drive more revenue. With the introduction of Sugar Sell, the company has experienced three times the user adoption of previous sales tools.”

Sugar will also help the company better manage and respond to spikes in customer demand due to extreme weather and natural disasters.

“Helping LGG Industrial meet its unique business needs and overcome industry-specific challenges is a core strength of our CRM platform and a key area of expertise for our team at Sugar,” said Paul Farrell, chief product officer, SugarCRM. “Creating new sales opportunities, expanding pipeline, accelerating sales processes, and driving faster revenue realization are key goals for LGG Industrial, and we’re pleased to be the solution to help the company achieve these goals and more.”