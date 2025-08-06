DNOW, MRC Sales Slide Ahead of Merger

Their $1.5 billion tie-up is expected to close in the final quarter of the year.

Andy Szal
Aug 6, 2025
DistributionNOW headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
DistributionNOW headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

DNOW and MRC Global each reported declines in second-quarter sales on Wednesday — their first earnings reports to be issued following the announcement of their $1.5 billion merger agreement.

DNOW, which is poised to acquire its fellow Houston-based distributor later this year, saw revenue slip from $633 million in the previous second quarter to $628 million in the latest three-month window. Operating profit dipped from $33 million to $32 million over that span, while net income was flat year-over-year at $25 million. Earnings attributable to DNOW shareholders climbed from $0.21 per diluted share to $0.24 in the latest quarter.

DNOW President and CEO David Cherechinsky, who will lead the combined DNOW-MRC business, said that the revenue total came in at “the top-end of our guided range,” and that its EBITDA of $51 million set a new record for the distributor as a publicly traded company. DNOW maintained its earlier projections for full-year revenue, EBITDA and free cash flow.

“Our team remains focused on advancing our strategy while planning for our future together with MRC Global,” Cherechinsky said in a statement.

MRC, meanwhile, reported Q2 sales of $798 million, down slightly from the $799 million posted last year. Gross profit, operating income and net income, however, were down sharply year-over-year, and earnings dropped from $0.28 per diluted common share down to $0.15.

MRC President and CEO Rob Saltiel noted that his company’s revenue also approached the top of its projections for the quarter, and highlighted the performance of its production and transmission infrastructure segment, which saw an 8% year-over-year sales gain after its international operations offset business in the U.S.

MRC also reaffirmed its earlier full-year outlook, although Saltiel said that the company would not be providing future financial guidance due to its pending acquisition. The company noted that the sale of its operations in Canada closed in mid-March.

“We expect sequential revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the third quarter, driven by our DIET and gas utilities sectors,” Saltiel said in the earnings release.

DNOW reiterated that the MRC deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year, pending approval by regulators and shareholders. DNOW is the no. 14 distributor on ID’s latest Big 50; MRC ranked no. 10.

Latest in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 5, 2025
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
RBC Bearings Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’
August 1, 2025
I Stock 1445224359
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
July 31, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’
I Stock 1445224359
Home
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’
The MRO giant raised its full-year sales outlook — but lowered its earnings and margin projections.
August 1, 2025
I Stock 1445224359
Home
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
Company officials said that they have raised projections for full-year organic sales.
July 31, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Home
Distribution Solutions Group Reports Improved Sales, Profits
The company’s quarterly earnings, meanwhile, more than doubled.
July 31, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings
The company highlighted “record profitability” in the quarter.
July 29, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
The company expects an annualized gross tariff impact of about $800 million this year.
July 29, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Earnings
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
The electrical distributor’s sales were up by more than 7% in the region.
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Earnings
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
But the company’s operating margin slipped in the latest quarter.
July 28, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
Officials expect tariffs and related “uncertainty” to impact the overall market.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
But the company raised its earnings forecast for the full year.
July 21, 2025
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Earnings
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
The company’s earnings were down year-over-year.
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Sales, Better-than-Expected Profit in its Second Quarter
The company highlighted growth among its larger customers — but said that pricing also had an impact.
July 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5 x Ptqu H Kq Fe
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down as Earnings Drop by 20%
Company officials said the latest quarter showed “early signs of progress” in key areas.
July 1, 2025
Core & Main West Kansas City branch, Olathe, Kan.
Earnings
Core & Main Sales Jump Nearly 10% in 'Record' Quarter
The company maintained its initial forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 10, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Stronger Quarterly Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The company also disclosed a third acquisition during the quarter.
June 3, 2025