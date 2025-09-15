Trump Says the U.S. Should Do Away with Quarterly Earnings Reports

Supporters of the change say executives focus too much on hitting quarterly earnings targets and not enough on long-term planning.

Associated Press
Sep 15, 2025
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
Trader Robert Charmak, right, and specialist Glenn Carell, center, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 10, 2025.
AP Photo/Richard Drew

President Donald Trump wants to do away with the quarterly earnings report.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said securities regulators should stop requiring companies to issue financial reports every three months and instead switch to a six-month reporting period. The Securities and Exchange Commission has required publicly traded companies to report on a quarterly basis since 1970.

"This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies," Trump wrote.

Trump asked the SEC to examine the three- versus six-month reporting requirement during his first term. No change was made.

Supporters of the change say quarterly reporting is too costly and time-consuming and discourages companies from wanting to go public. They also say company executives focus too much on hitting quarterly earnings targets and not enough on long-term planning.

The Long-Term Stock Exchange has also been calling for a shift in how often companies are required to report financial results. The LTSE, a stock marketplace that advocates for companies to focus on long-term goals and performance, said earlier this month it will file a petition to the SEC to require companies to report earnings results semi-annually, with the option to file quarterly.

"This petition takes a critical step toward enabling genuinely long-term companies to focus on sustainable growth rather than quarterly noise," said Maliz Beams, LTSE's CEO, in a statement about the planned petition.

Those who favor quarterly earnings say the reports provide investors with valuable financial updates and make them aware of any new risks a company is facing.

A report in 2024 from David S. Koo, an assistant professor of accounting at the Donald G. Costello College of Business at George Mason University, said that more frequent reporting often provides more context and perspective for investors who need to gauge a company's health and prospects.

Koo also said that was the original rationale for the SEC's policy shift in 1970 that required companies to disclose their financial results on a quarterly basis, rather than on a semi-annual basis. It stemmed from a booming post-World War II economy that then ran into a recession. Companies that were thriving during that expansion were then able to hide their shrinking profits during the downturn, which hurt investors.

"The purpose of quarterly reporting was to reduce that information asymmetry," Koo said.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 9, 2025
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook
September 9, 2025
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
August 19, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
August 15, 2025
Related Stories
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Earnings
Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
Earnings
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 9, 2025
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
The retail giant said shoppers should expect modest price increases in some categories amid rising tariff costs.
August 19, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
Earnings
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
The company’s revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street projections.
August 15, 2025
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
The company expects increased sales in its new fiscal year, as well.
August 14, 2025
Caterpillar
Earnings
Caterpillar Blames Operating Profit Slide on Tariffs
The company expects up to $1.5 billion in tariff costs this year.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sales, Earnings Slide Amid ‘Increased Market Pressures’
The Canadian distributor’s industrial segment saw a decline of more than 4%.
August 8, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker Hannifin’s Annual Sales Edge Down Despite Record Fourth Quarter
Following its strong Q4, the company expects to see growth in the new fiscal year.
August 8, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b 682202be52b7e 68360facee45c
Earnings
Kennametal Sales, Earnings Fall Amid ‘Significant Headwinds’
The company reported a tariff impact of $4 million during the fiscal year.
August 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0 nb4 Shb8f A1
Earnings
DXP Sales Up Nearly 12%, Earnings Jump More than 40%
DXP officials expect the company to make “at least three or four more acquisitions” this year.
August 7, 2025
DistributionNOW headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW, MRC Sales Slide Ahead of Merger
Their $1.5 billion tie-up is expected to close in the final quarter of the year.
August 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
The company expects double-digit growth in its next quarterly results.
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’
The MRO giant raised its full-year sales outlook — but lowered its earnings and margin projections.
August 1, 2025
I Stock 1445224359
Home
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
Company officials said that they have raised projections for full-year organic sales.
July 31, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Home
Distribution Solutions Group Reports Improved Sales, Profits
The company’s quarterly earnings, meanwhile, more than doubled.
July 31, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings
The company highlighted “record profitability” in the quarter.
July 29, 2025