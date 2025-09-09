Core & Main Posts Stronger Sales and Earnings, but Reduces Its Outlook

The company says it is taking “targeted actions” amid rising expenses and slowing demand.

Andy Szal
Sep 9, 2025
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Core & Main Green Bay branch, De Pere, Wis.
Core and Main Inc.

Core & Main Inc. posted stronger sales and earnings numbers in its latest fiscal quarter but lowered its forecast for the year as it takes steps to mitigate current market dynamics.

The waterworks and fire protection distributor — no. 6 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list — reported net sales of $2.09 billion for the quarter ending Aug. 3, up 6.6% compared to the same period last year.

Company officials credited higher volumes and recent acquisitions for the increase, particularly in its pipes, valves and fittings, storm drainage and fire protection lines. Those categories combined to offset a decline in its meter product sales.

Net income during the latest quarter rose 11.9% from last year up to $141 million, while gross profit climbed 8.1% to $560 million over that span. Gross profit margin increased from 26.4%to 26.8% year-over-year.

Core & Main CEO Mark Witkowski said that the company benefited from its balanced exposure to end markets, which allowed higher demand from municipalities and stable non-residential construction conditions to offset soft residential lot development.

Witkowski, however, also said that the company has implemented “targeted actions” to improve margins and productivity in an environment “marked by higher operating expenses and softer residential demand” — prompting officials to curb their full-year projections.

Core & Main officials now anticipate annual net sales of $7.6 billion to $7.7 billion, down from the $7.6 billion to $7.8 billion range outlined at the end of its first quarter. That would represent full-year sales growth of 2% to 3%.

“We remain confident in our long-term growth and margin expansion opportunities, and in our ability to balance strategic investments with disciplined cost control to drive continued growth and efficiency,” Witkowski said in a statement. “With our broad portfolio of products and services, Core & Main is well-positioned to benefit from sustained investment in U.S. water infrastructure.”

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 9, 2025
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
August 19, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
August 15, 2025
I Stock 1255400522
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
August 14, 2025
Related Stories
A shopper leaves a Home Depot store, Aug. 14, 2025, Manchester, N.H.
Earnings
Home Depot's Sales Improve as Customers Stay Focused on Smaller Projects
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
Earnings
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
September 9, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
Earnings
QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales
The company’s revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street projections.
August 15, 2025
I Stock 1255400522
Earnings
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
The company expects increased sales in its new fiscal year, as well.
August 14, 2025
Caterpillar
Earnings
Caterpillar Blames Operating Profit Slide on Tariffs
The company expects up to $1.5 billion in tariff costs this year.
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1339925210
Earnings
Wajax Sales, Earnings Slide Amid ‘Increased Market Pressures’
The Canadian distributor’s industrial segment saw a decline of more than 4%.
August 8, 2025
I Stock 1240817264
Earnings
Parker Hannifin’s Annual Sales Edge Down Despite Record Fourth Quarter
Following its strong Q4, the company expects to see growth in the new fiscal year.
August 8, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b 682202be52b7e 68360facee45c
Earnings
Kennametal Sales, Earnings Fall Amid ‘Significant Headwinds’
The company reported a tariff impact of $4 million during the fiscal year.
August 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0 nb4 Shb8f A1
Earnings
DXP Sales Up Nearly 12%, Earnings Jump More than 40%
DXP officials expect the company to make “at least three or four more acquisitions” this year.
August 7, 2025
DistributionNOW headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW, MRC Sales Slide Ahead of Merger
Their $1.5 billion tie-up is expected to close in the final quarter of the year.
August 6, 2025
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
Earnings
RBC Bearings Posts Higher Sales, Earnings
The company expects double-digit growth in its next quarterly results.
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’
The MRO giant raised its full-year sales outlook — but lowered its earnings and margin projections.
August 1, 2025
I Stock 1445224359
Home
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
Company officials said that they have raised projections for full-year organic sales.
July 31, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Home
Distribution Solutions Group Reports Improved Sales, Profits
The company’s quarterly earnings, meanwhile, more than doubled.
July 31, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings
The company highlighted “record profitability” in the quarter.
July 29, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
The company expects an annualized gross tariff impact of about $800 million this year.
July 29, 2025