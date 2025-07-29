Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter

The company expects an annualized gross tariff impact of about $800 million this year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 29, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Tool and equipment maker Stanley Black & Decker posted a decline in sales in its latest quarter due to what officials called a “slow” buying season for outdoor equipment and shipment disruptions tied to tariffs.

The company reported net sales of $3.9 billion in the quarter, down 2% compared to the same quarter last year; sales volume was down by 4%, which was partially offset by 1% benefits tied to both pricing and currency impacts.

The company posted $101.9 million in net earnings, reversing a loss in the second quarter of 2024. Gross profit of $1.07 billion, meanwhile, was down year-over-year, and led to a gross margin that dipped 140 basis points to 27%.

Stanley Black & Decker officials called the results “solid” amid a “dynamic operating environment,” and highlighted growth in its DeWalt tool brand due to resilient demand from professionals in the quarter.

The company also issued a forecast for 2025 earnings of $4.65 on an adjusted basis and $3.45 — with a margin of error of plus or minus $0.10 per share — on a GAAP basis. Stanley expects tariffs to curb earnings by $0.65 for the year, net of price adjustments and supply chain shifts; that would translate to a gross annualized tariff impact of approximately $800 million.

“We are planning for a range of possible outcomes in 2025 and remaining nimble as we closely monitor the demand environment and judiciously pursue tariff mitigation actions to deliver progress on our long-term margin journey,” CFO Patrick Hallinan said in the company’s earnings release. “We expect to continue strategically adjusting our costs and inventory to protect earnings power and cash flow, while preserving our innovation and brand activation focused growth investments.”

COO Chris Nelson — who will become the company’s CEO later this year —added that the company is “executing a robust plan designed to mitigate tariffs” as well as making supply chain adjustments to “leverage the strength of our North American footprint while optimizing our overseas supply chain inputs for the U.S. market.”

Latest in Earnings
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
July 24, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
July 29, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
July 28, 2025
Related Stories
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Earnings
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
I Stock 2178547413
Earnings
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
July 24, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Earnings
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
The electrical distributor’s sales were up by more than 7% in the region.
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Earnings
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
But the company’s operating margin slipped in the latest quarter.
July 28, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
Officials expect tariffs and related “uncertainty” to impact the overall market.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
But the company raised its earnings forecast for the full year.
July 21, 2025
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Earnings
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
The company’s earnings were down year-over-year.
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Sales, Better-than-Expected Profit in its Second Quarter
The company highlighted growth among its larger customers — but said that pricing also had an impact.
July 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5 x Ptqu H Kq Fe
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down as Earnings Drop by 20%
Company officials said the latest quarter showed “early signs of progress” in key areas.
July 1, 2025
Core & Main West Kansas City branch, Olathe, Kan.
Earnings
Core & Main Sales Jump Nearly 10% in 'Record' Quarter
The company maintained its initial forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 10, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Stronger Quarterly Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The company also disclosed a third acquisition during the quarter.
June 3, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Earnings
Allient Reports 9% Decline in Q1 Revenue
Earnings and profit also fell compared to early 2024.
May 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b
Earnings
Kennametal Sales Down 6% Amid 'Weak Market Conditions'
A federal credit, however, bolstered its earnings in the latest quarter.
May 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 1 42 32 Pm 67a6621c71f47
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 16%, Earnings Jump 82%
Company officials continue to see "bright spots in the market."
May 8, 2025
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher First-Quarter Sales, Earnings
The company also announced its recent acquisition of a supplier in Singapore.
May 7, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Earnings
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
The Canadian distributor anticipates headwinds amid tariffs imposed by the U.S.
May 7, 2025