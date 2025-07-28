Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast

But the company’s operating margin slipped in the latest quarter.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Honeywell raised its financial outlook Thursday after posting higher sales and earnings in the second quarter of the year.

But declining margins in the latest quarter reportedly promoted a drop in the company’s stock price.

The company reported $10.4 billion in quarterly sales, an increase of 8% compared to the same period last year. Organic sales were up 5%, and the company also posted a 7% increase in operating income and an 8% increase in segment profit.

Operating margin and segment margin, however, were down by 30 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively, and free cash flow declined by 9% year-over-year.

Earnings came in up 4% at $2.45 per share.

Honeywell Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur touted “outstanding results” in the company’s earnings release, and noted organic growth and adjusted earnings “exceeding guidance despite the unpredictable macroeconomic backdrop.”

The company said that it now expects full-year sales of between $40.8 billion and $41.3 billion, up from the earlier forecast of $39.6 billion to $40.5 billion. Adjusted earnings also saw a higher outlook, but Honeywell maintained its outlook for cash flow and curbed its projections for segment margin.

The longtime conglomerate is preparing to split into three separate companies next year. It recently sold its PPE business to PIP in a deal worth $1.3 billion.

Latest in Earnings
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
July 24, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
July 28, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
July 21, 2025
Related Stories
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Earnings
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 23, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
Officials expect tariffs and related “uncertainty” to impact the overall market.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
But the company raised its earnings forecast for the full year.
July 21, 2025
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Earnings
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
The company’s earnings were down year-over-year.
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Sales, Better-than-Expected Profit in its Second Quarter
The company highlighted growth among its larger customers — but said that pricing also had an impact.
July 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5 x Ptqu H Kq Fe
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down as Earnings Drop by 20%
Company officials said the latest quarter showed “early signs of progress” in key areas.
July 1, 2025
Core & Main West Kansas City branch, Olathe, Kan.
Earnings
Core & Main Sales Jump Nearly 10% in 'Record' Quarter
The company maintained its initial forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 10, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Stronger Quarterly Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The company also disclosed a third acquisition during the quarter.
June 3, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Earnings
Allient Reports 9% Decline in Q1 Revenue
Earnings and profit also fell compared to early 2024.
May 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b
Earnings
Kennametal Sales Down 6% Amid 'Weak Market Conditions'
A federal credit, however, bolstered its earnings in the latest quarter.
May 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 1 42 32 Pm 67a6621c71f47
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 16%, Earnings Jump 82%
Company officials continue to see "bright spots in the market."
May 8, 2025
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher First-Quarter Sales, Earnings
The company also announced its recent acquisition of a supplier in Singapore.
May 7, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Earnings
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
The Canadian distributor anticipates headwinds amid tariffs imposed by the U.S.
May 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
Company officials said they expect to see improving sales in the current quarter.
May 7, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
The company also reduced its full-year organic growth forecast.
May 5, 2025