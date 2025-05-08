DXP Sales Up 16%, Earnings Jump 82%

Company officials continue to see "bright spots in the market."

Andy Szal
May 8, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 1 42 32 Pm 67a6621c71f47
DXP Enterprises Inc.

DXP Enterprises Inc. on Wednesday reported a 15.5% increase in first-quarter sales, while earnings soared by more than 80% compared to the first quarter last year.

The Houston pump and MRO distributor — no. 17 on ID’s 2024 Big 50posted $476.6 million in sales during the first three months of the year, up from $412.6 million in early 2024.

Company officials said that revenue increased across all three of its business segments — most notably in the Innovative Pumping Solutions division — and recent acquisitions contributed $31.1 million to its revenue total. Organic sales, the company said, rose by 11.1% year-over-year.

The company’s quarterly gross profit climbed from $123.9 million last year to $150.3 million in the latest period, while net income rose from $11.3 million to $20.6 million over that span — an increase of nearly 82%.

DXP Senior Vice President and CFO Kent Yee said that company officials “continue to see bright spots in the market.”

“We currently anticipate the second half of the year to drive growth as we benefit from increases in our project backlog and the diversification of our end markets,” Yee said in the company’s earnings release.

“Overall, we are very pleased with our performance and the progress DXP continues to make as a growth company,” added Chairman and CEO David Little. “We are optimistic that we can show continued sales and profit improvement during the remainder of 2025."

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
DNOW Reports Higher First-Quarter Sales, Earnings
May 7, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
May 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
May 7, 2025
Related Stories
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher First-Quarter Sales, Earnings
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Earnings
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Earnings
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
The Canadian distributor anticipates headwinds amid tariffs imposed by the U.S.
May 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
Company officials said they expect to see improving sales in the current quarter.
May 7, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
The company also reduced its full-year organic growth forecast.
May 5, 2025
An Amazon truck in Philadelphia, April 30, 2021.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Solid Q1 Earnings Growth, but Outlook Tempered by Tariff Uncertainty
Amazon and other big companies are expected to navigate the new climate better than smaller retailers.
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 2 41 26 Pm
Earnings
Applied Industrial Posts Higher Sales, Announces Deal to Acquire Automation Company
But the company also reduced its forecast for the full year.
May 1, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
The company maintained its forecast amid “positive sales momentum to start the year.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1227575263
Earnings
Parker Hannifin’s Sales Slip, but Earnings Jump by Nearly One-Third
The company’s full-year forecast also expects tariffs to be “fully offset.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Stronger Q1 Sales
The Lawson Products parent also reversed a loss in its previous first quarter.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Sales, Earnings Edge Up in First Quarter
The MRO giant also reaffirmed its initial 2025 forecast despite the impact of tariffs.
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15
Economy
Global Industrial’s Q1 Sales Slide, but Earnings, Profits Increase
The company is focusing "on what we control" amid disruptions tied to tariffs.
April 29, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M’s First-Quarter Sales Dip, but Margin, Earnings Climb
The company outlined the potential impact of tariffs on its full-year adjusted earnings.
April 23, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be 674f499c2b1f5
Earnings
Motion’s Q1 Sales Slip, but Officials Still Expect Full-Year Growth
The distributor’s parent company said "tariffs and trade dynamics" were affecting the overall landscape.
April 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 2 21 49 Pm
Earnings
Snap-On Reports $1.14B in Q1 Revenue
The company's quarterly earnings and revenue totals both missed Wall Street forecasts.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Better-than-Expected Quarterly Sales
The company’s March sales were up more than 8% year-over-year.
April 11, 2025