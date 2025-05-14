Allient Reports 9% Decline in Q1 Revenue

Earnings and profit also fell compared to early 2024.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 14, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Allient Inc.

Allient Inc. saw first-quarter declines in revenue, earnings and profits, company officials announced last week.

The Buffalo-based motion, control and power products supplier posted $132.8 million in revenue during the first three months of the year, a 9% decline from the $146.7 million in the same window of 2024.

Gross profit fell from $47.3 million to $42.8 million over that span, while operating income and net income dropped from $12.1 million and $6.9 million, respectively, down to $8.8 million and $3.6 million.

Allient officials said the lower revenue number reflected "anticipated" softness in demand in its industrial and vehicle end markets. Its aerospace and defense segment performed better, along with its power quality solutions for industrial applications.

The company also noted that its gross margin dipped by only 10 basis points despite the lower revenue total, and said that its operating margin benefited from ongoing efforts to “simplify” its business.

““Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives,” Allient Chairman and CEO Dick Warzala said in a statement. “We achieved solid sequential growth in sales and profitability overall as we continue to more closely align our business with our customers and focus on taking the necessary actions to ensure we achieve our long-term strategic goals and objectives.”

Warzala added that the company is monitoring trade and tariff developments, as well as “emerging and changing” constraints in the market for vital rare earth minerals

“While these factors present challenges, we remain committed to agility and resilience in our operations,” Warzala said.

