MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall

Company officials said they expect to see improving sales in the current quarter.

Andy Szal
May 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
MRC Global Inc.

MRC Global on Wednesday posted another quarterly loss as sales and profits both declined in the first three months of the year.

The Houston pipe, valves and fittings distributor — no. 10 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — reported a net loss of $22 million amid a $30 million loss attributed to “discontinued operations.” The company also reported a loss in the final quarter of 2024 following the sale of its Canadian operations. MRC said that net income from continuing operations was $8 million in the latest quarter, although that was down from $20 million year-over-year.

MRC’s sales, meanwhile, fell from $777 million in the first quarter of last year down to $712 million in the latest quarter. Gross profit dropped from $159 million to $142 million over that span, and operating income fell from $39 million to $18 million.

The company posted a year-over-year increase in revenue in its gas utilities segment, but its other two divisions — downstream, industrial and energy transition, and production and transmission infrastructure — saw declines.

Despite the year-over-year totals, MRC President and CEO Rob Saltiel said the results for the quarter were “strong across all of our key metrics” outlined in an April release of preliminary Q1 totals.

Saltiel said a growing backlog, rising intake levels and “improving visibility on near-term project deliveries” led officials to forecast “high-single to a low-double digit” Q2 sales growth compared to the first quarter of the year.

He also said that the company has started a previously announced share buyback program, and that “recent stock market volatility” provided an opportunity to buy the shares at “attractive price levels.”

Latest in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
May 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
May 7, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
May 5, 2025
Related Stories
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher First-Quarter Sales, Earnings
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Earnings
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Earnings
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
The Canadian distributor anticipates headwinds amid tariffs imposed by the U.S.
May 7, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
The company also reduced its full-year organic growth forecast.
May 5, 2025
An Amazon truck in Philadelphia, April 30, 2021.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Solid Q1 Earnings Growth, but Outlook Tempered by Tariff Uncertainty
Amazon and other big companies are expected to navigate the new climate better than smaller retailers.
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 2 41 26 Pm
Earnings
Applied Industrial Posts Higher Sales, Announces Deal to Acquire Automation Company
But the company also reduced its forecast for the full year.
May 1, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
The company maintained its forecast amid “positive sales momentum to start the year.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1227575263
Earnings
Parker Hannifin’s Sales Slip, but Earnings Jump by Nearly One-Third
The company’s full-year forecast also expects tariffs to be “fully offset.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Stronger Q1 Sales
The Lawson Products parent also reversed a loss in its previous first quarter.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Sales, Earnings Edge Up in First Quarter
The MRO giant also reaffirmed its initial 2025 forecast despite the impact of tariffs.
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15
Economy
Global Industrial’s Q1 Sales Slide, but Earnings, Profits Increase
The company is focusing "on what we control" amid disruptions tied to tariffs.
April 29, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M’s First-Quarter Sales Dip, but Margin, Earnings Climb
The company outlined the potential impact of tariffs on its full-year adjusted earnings.
April 23, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be 674f499c2b1f5
Earnings
Motion’s Q1 Sales Slip, but Officials Still Expect Full-Year Growth
The distributor’s parent company said "tariffs and trade dynamics" were affecting the overall landscape.
April 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 2 21 49 Pm
Earnings
Snap-On Reports $1.14B in Q1 Revenue
The company's quarterly earnings and revenue totals both missed Wall Street forecasts.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Better-than-Expected Quarterly Sales
The company’s March sales were up more than 8% year-over-year.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1311736850
Earnings
MSC Quarterly Sales Down Nearly 5%; Earnings Off by 36%
The company characterized the results as “solid” amid a challenging environment and sluggish demand.
April 3, 2025