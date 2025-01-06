MRC Global Announces $125M Share Repurchase Program

MRC's CEO said the announcement reflects "our confidence in the company’s future."

MRC Global Inc.
Jan 6, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f
MRC Global Inc.

HOUSTON — MRC Global Inc. announced Friday that its board of directors authorized a new $125 million share repurchase program, which expires on Jan. 2, 2028.

Under the repurchase program, the company may purchase its outstanding common shares through various means, including open market transactions, block purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

The program may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global president and CEO, commented,

“Today’s announcement reflects our confidence in the company’s future and the financial flexibility that we enjoy through the strengthening of our balance sheet over the past few years. Our three-pronged capital allocation strategy consists of targeting a net debt leverage ratio of less than 1.5x, returning cash to shareholders, and investing in our company’s future growth. Our streamlined capital structure, efficient operating model, and anticipated ability to deliver consistent cash flow generation make this the right time to introduce a share repurchase program. We anticipate beginning the execution of the repurchase program in the second quarter.”

The actual timing, manner, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of MRC Global common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable requirements and other business considerations.

Latest in Operations
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 1, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Allient Launches New Business Segment
December 18, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
December 13, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 12 16 At 4 36 30 Pm
Operations
Industrial Distribution’s Best of 2024
I Stock 1840401601
Operations
‘Today in Industrial Distribution’ Returns to Daily Publication Jan. 6
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Operations
Allient Launches New Business Segment
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 1, 2025
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Operations
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
Numerous American conglomerates have already broken up their companies to become more nimble.
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
The new additions tackle distinct subjects and include titles like "Making Sparks," "Lights Out," and “Machine Shop Mastery.”
December 13, 2024
Clayton Controls
Operations
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
Clayton Controls will distribute Festo's products across three Western states.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 487674071
Operations
Meeting in the Middle
How MiddleGround Capital is navigating industry challenges — while setting the stage for growth.
December 12, 2024
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021.
Operations
EPA Awards $135 Million to California to Phase Out Big Diesel Trucks
The funding will go toward the purchase of hundreds of zero-emission large vehicles.
December 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 09 At 2 14 19 Pm
Operations
Motion President James Howe on His Priorities Heading into 2025
Plus, lessons learned in recent years — and navigating new technology moving forward.
December 10, 2024
I Stock 1442960535
Operations
Companies Are Still Committing to Net-Zero Emissions, Even if It's a Bumpy Road
A look at corporate emissions commitments — and what can undermine them.
December 9, 2024
Img 3464
Operations
Aligning ‘Culture and Capability’
After 11 acquisitions in just two years, AFC shares the dedicated method that defines its deals.
December 5, 2024
Photo taken from video of a DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 25, 2024.
Operations
DHL Cargo Plane Crashes and Skids into House, Killing Crew Member
Surveillance video showed the plane descending normally before exploding into a huge ball of fire.
November 26, 2024
Osha
Operations
Steel Pipe Manufacturer Settles Over Safety Failures that Led to Worker's Death
The company will pay nearly half a million dollars in penalties.
November 25, 2024
Nibco Museum Ribbon Cutting
Operations
NIBCO Announces Opening of the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum
The museum documents and celebrates NIBCO’s influence on the plumbing industry over the past 120 years.
November 20, 2024
I Stock 1174933036
Operations
Amazon, SpaceX Challenge Labor Board's Constitutionality
The agency had filed complaints against both companies over workers’ rights and union organizing.
November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 15 At 1 14 50 Pm
Operations
RS Adds Supplier Omega Engineering
Omega offers a range of process measurement and control solutions.
November 15, 2024
I Stock 843817378
Operations
Atlanta Private Equity Firm Launches Wholesale Distributor
The firm acquired plumbing and HVAC distributor Plimpton & Hills early this year.
November 13, 2024