Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings

The company also reduced its full-year organic growth forecast.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 5, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand reported higher sales and profit totals in the first quarter of the year, but earnings slipped compared to early 2024.

The company also reduced its earnings and organic revenue projections for the full year.

Ingersoll Rand’s first-quarter revenue of $1.72 billion was up 3% from the $1.67 billion reported in the first quarter of 2024. Gross profit rose from $746.3 million to $765.5 million over that span, while net income fell from $204.5 million to $188.4 million year-over-year. Diluted earnings came in at $0.46 per share, down from $0.50.

“Our positive organic orders growth, solid book-to-bill, and record first quarter free cash flow are encouraging signs as we start off the year,” Vicente Reynal, the company’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “We recognize the dynamic nature of the current environment, and remain focused on staying agile, controlling what we can control, and delivering long-term shareholder value.”

Ingersoll Rand still expects full-year revenue growth of between 3% and 5%, but officials revised its organic revenue forecast down from February’s 1%-3% growth estimate to between a 1% decline and 1% growth. Expectations for adjusted earnings also fell from 3% to 6% growth down to between flat and 3% growth.

Latest in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 1, 2025
An Amazon truck in Philadelphia, April 30, 2021.
Amazon Posts Solid Q1 Earnings Growth, but Outlook Tempered by Tariff Uncertainty
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 2 41 26 Pm
Applied Industrial Posts Higher Sales, Announces Deal to Acquire Automation Company
May 1, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
May 1, 2025
Related Stories
An Amazon truck in Philadelphia, April 30, 2021.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Solid Q1 Earnings Growth, but Outlook Tempered by Tariff Uncertainty
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 2 41 26 Pm
Earnings
Applied Industrial Posts Higher Sales, Announces Deal to Acquire Automation Company
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 2 41 26 Pm
Earnings
Applied Industrial Posts Higher Sales, Announces Deal to Acquire Automation Company
But the company also reduced its forecast for the full year.
May 1, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
The company maintained its forecast amid “positive sales momentum to start the year.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1227575263
Earnings
Parker Hannifin’s Sales Slip, but Earnings Jump by Nearly One-Third
The company’s full-year forecast also expects tariffs to be “fully offset.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Stronger Q1 Sales
The Lawson Products parent also reversed a loss in its previous first quarter.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Sales, Earnings Edge Up in First Quarter
The MRO giant also reaffirmed its initial 2025 forecast despite the impact of tariffs.
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15
Economy
Global Industrial’s Q1 Sales Slide, but Earnings, Profits Increase
The company is focusing "on what we control" amid disruptions tied to tariffs.
April 29, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M’s First-Quarter Sales Dip, but Margin, Earnings Climb
The company outlined the potential impact of tariffs on its full-year adjusted earnings.
April 23, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be 674f499c2b1f5
Earnings
Motion’s Q1 Sales Slip, but Officials Still Expect Full-Year Growth
The distributor’s parent company said "tariffs and trade dynamics" were affecting the overall landscape.
April 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 2 21 49 Pm
Earnings
Snap-On Reports $1.14B in Q1 Revenue
The company's quarterly earnings and revenue totals both missed Wall Street forecasts.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Better-than-Expected Quarterly Sales
The company’s March sales were up more than 8% year-over-year.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1311736850
Earnings
MSC Quarterly Sales Down Nearly 5%; Earnings Off by 36%
The company characterized the results as “solid” amid a challenging environment and sluggish demand.
April 3, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 23 9 40 09 Am 676984605c425
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Reports $145M in Q2 Sales
Quarterly earnings came in just shy of $21 million.
March 28, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a
Earnings
MRC Posts Quarterly Loss as Annual Sales Decline
The company’s full-year earnings were down more than 50%.
March 14, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Higher Sales but Declines in Earnings, Profit
The company said it completed one acquisition last quarter and has reached an agreement for another.
March 11, 2025