RBC Bearings Posts Higher Sales, Earnings

The company expects double-digit growth in its next quarterly results.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 5, 2025
Screenshot 2024 05 17 At 2 40 56 Pm 6647b2ea9fc41
RBC Bearings Inc.

RBC Bearings saw stronger sales and earnings in its latest fiscal quarter and anticipates double-digit growth in the current quarter, company officials said Friday.

The Connecticut-based bearings supplier posted net sales of $436 million in the first quarter of its new fiscal year, a 7.3% increase over the totals from the same window last year. The company’s industrial sales were up 5.5% over that span, while its aerospace and defense segment saw a 10.4% increase.

Operating income climbed from $97.5 million in the previous Q1 up to $101.1 million in the latest three-month winds, while net income rose from $61.4 million to $68.5 million year-over-year. RBC’s gross margin, however, dipped from 45.3% last year down to 44.8%, although it was up narrowly on an adjusted basis.

RBC Chairman and CEO Michael Hartnett called the results “solid” and highlighted the company’s driving of “synergies” between its industrial segment and the Dodge business acquired from ABB nearly four years ago.

RBC officials said that the company expects net sales of between $445 million and $455 million in its second quarter, which would translate to growth of 11.8% to 14.4%. Its gross margin outlook ranges between 44% to 44.25% for the quarter.

Latest in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’
August 1, 2025
I Stock 1445224359
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
July 31, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Distribution Solutions Group Reports Improved Sales, Profits
July 31, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’
I Stock 1445224359
Home
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
I Stock 1392051123
Home
Distribution Solutions Group Reports Improved Sales, Profits
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Earnings
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 5, 2025
I Stock 1445224359
Home
Wesco Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
Company officials said that they have raised projections for full-year organic sales.
July 31, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Home
Distribution Solutions Group Reports Improved Sales, Profits
The company’s quarterly earnings, meanwhile, more than doubled.
July 31, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings
The company highlighted “record profitability” in the quarter.
July 29, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
The company expects an annualized gross tariff impact of about $800 million this year.
July 29, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Earnings
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
The electrical distributor’s sales were up by more than 7% in the region.
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Earnings
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
But the company’s operating margin slipped in the latest quarter.
July 28, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
Officials expect tariffs and related “uncertainty” to impact the overall market.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
But the company raised its earnings forecast for the full year.
July 21, 2025
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Earnings
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
The company’s earnings were down year-over-year.
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Sales, Better-than-Expected Profit in its Second Quarter
The company highlighted growth among its larger customers — but said that pricing also had an impact.
July 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5 x Ptqu H Kq Fe
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down as Earnings Drop by 20%
Company officials said the latest quarter showed “early signs of progress” in key areas.
July 1, 2025
Core & Main West Kansas City branch, Olathe, Kan.
Earnings
Core & Main Sales Jump Nearly 10% in 'Record' Quarter
The company maintained its initial forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 10, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Stronger Quarterly Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The company also disclosed a third acquisition during the quarter.
June 3, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Earnings
Allient Reports 9% Decline in Q1 Revenue
Earnings and profit also fell compared to early 2024.
May 14, 2025