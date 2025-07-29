Global Industrial Reports Higher Q2 Sales, Profit, Earnings

The company highlighted “record profitability” in the quarter.

Andy Szal
Jul 29, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Global Industrial Co.

Global Industrial Company on Tuesday reported stronger sales, profits and earnings in the second quarter of the year and said that it set a new record for profitability.

The Long Island-based distributor — no. 20 on ID’s most recent Big 50 — reported net sales of $358.9 million, up 3.2% compared to the $347.8 million reported in the same quarter last year.

The company’s gross profit increased from $122.5 million in the previous Q2 up to $133 million in the latest three-month window, while its gross margin climbed by 190 basis-points year-over-year to set a new quarterly record at 37.1%.

Operating income from continuing operations, meanwhile, also set a record at $33.5 million, a 26.9% increase year-over-year that translated to an operating margin of 9.3%. Net income in the quarter climbed from $20.3 million up to $25.1 million, or from $0.52 per diluted share up to $0.65.

Anesa Chaibi, who took over as CEO of Global Industrial earlier this year, said that revenues increased during each month in the second quarter thanks primarily to “our largest strategic accounts.”

“We delivered a strong second quarter performance with record profitability, and I'm proud of how we executed across the business, especially given the market disruption and uncertainty caused by the current tariff environment,” Chaibi said in the company’s earnings release.

Global Industrial said that it closed the quarter with $206.7 million in total working capital, along with $55.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $120.4 million available under its credit facility.

Latest in Earnings
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
July 24, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
July 29, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
July 28, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Earnings
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
I Stock 2178547413
Earnings
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Earnings
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Sponsored
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Here's how to keep products moving, avoid unnecessary costs, and leverage data to hit every supply chain KPI.
July 24, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Earnings
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
The electrical distributor’s sales were up by more than 7% in the region.
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Earnings
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
But the company’s operating margin slipped in the latest quarter.
July 28, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
Officials expect tariffs and related “uncertainty” to impact the overall market.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
But the company raised its earnings forecast for the full year.
July 21, 2025
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Earnings
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
The company’s earnings were down year-over-year.
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Sales, Better-than-Expected Profit in its Second Quarter
The company highlighted growth among its larger customers — but said that pricing also had an impact.
July 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5 x Ptqu H Kq Fe
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down as Earnings Drop by 20%
Company officials said the latest quarter showed “early signs of progress” in key areas.
July 1, 2025
Core & Main West Kansas City branch, Olathe, Kan.
Earnings
Core & Main Sales Jump Nearly 10% in 'Record' Quarter
The company maintained its initial forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 10, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Stronger Quarterly Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The company also disclosed a third acquisition during the quarter.
June 3, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Earnings
Allient Reports 9% Decline in Q1 Revenue
Earnings and profit also fell compared to early 2024.
May 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b
Earnings
Kennametal Sales Down 6% Amid 'Weak Market Conditions'
A federal credit, however, bolstered its earnings in the latest quarter.
May 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 1 42 32 Pm 67a6621c71f47
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 16%, Earnings Jump 82%
Company officials continue to see "bright spots in the market."
May 8, 2025
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher First-Quarter Sales, Earnings
The company also announced its recent acquisition of a supplier in Singapore.
May 7, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Earnings
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
The Canadian distributor anticipates headwinds amid tariffs imposed by the U.S.
May 7, 2025