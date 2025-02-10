Global Industrial Names Former Optimas, HD Supply Executive as New CEO

Anesa Chaibi most recently served as chief transformation officer at private equity firm Coalesce.

Andy Szal
Feb 10, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f
Global Industrial Co.

Global Industrial Company on Monday named former Optimas Solutions and HD Supply executive Anesa Chaibi as its new chief executive officer, effective next week.

"Anesa is a proven senior executive with extensive experience in B2B and industrial distribution businesses," Richard Leeds, the company’s interim CEO, said in the announcement. "With strong business acumen and deep industry knowledge, Anesa has the ideal background to lead the company and drive our future success. In addition, her management style and leadership approach make her a great fit with Global Industrial's entrepreneurial culture."

Chaibi was most recently the operating partner and chief transformation officer at private equity firm Coalesce Capital Management following roles as CEO of refrigeration and HVAC provider CoolSys and as an advisor at private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

She previously served as the CEO of fellow ID Big 50 distributor Optimas Solutions and as the president and CEO of HD Supply’s facilities maintenance segment. Chaibi began her career at General Electric.

"Global Industrial has a unique go to market platform, strong customer relationships and an exceptional team," Chaibi said in a statement. "The company's industrial-strength solutions, superior quality, proprietary brand value, and end-to-end customer-centric approach are clear differentiators in the market. I am excited to guide Global Industrial in its next chapter and as it continues to capitalize on its growth opportunities."

Chaibi succeeds Barry Litwin, who left the Long Island-based distributor last summer to become the CEO of party supply chain Party City. 

Global Industrial ranked at no. 20 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.

