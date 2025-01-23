ISM Announces Retirement of Manufacturing PMI Panel Chairman Fiore

The Institute for Supply Management announced Tuesday that Timothy Fiore will retire as chairman of the group's Manufacturing PMI Panel.

Fiore has served as the panel's chairman — and oversaw the production of the monthly "Manufacturing ISM Report on Business" — since 2017. He will be succeeded in March by Jeffrey Wincel, who recently retired as senior vice president and CPO at NXP Semiconductors.

"ISM congratulates Wincel on his new role. Our community extends its deepest gratitude to Timothy R. Fiore for his years of service and significant contributions to the field of supply management, and to the ISM's Report On Business, which informs policy makers, business leaders and the general public," the group said in the announcement.