Global Industrial CEO Litwin Announces Departure

The company's executive chairman will serve as interim CEO.

Global Industrial Co.
Jul 11, 2024
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85
Global Industrial Co.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. — Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced Thursday that Barry Litwin, CEO, has notified the board of directors of his upcoming departure from the company to pursue another opportunity, and that the board of directors has appointed Richard B. Leeds, executive chairman of the board, as interim chief executive officer.

The transition will be effective as of Aug. 9.

Leeds joined the company in 1982 and served as its chairman and CEO from 1995 until becoming executive chairman in 2016. He also previously served as president of the company's industrial products group until 2011.

"Barry has been an invaluable leader during his time with the company, and his contributions both as CEO and board member have been instrumental in the growth and continued success of the business," said Leeds. "We thank Barry for his service to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors."

"It has been a privilege to lead Global Industrial over the last nearly six years," said Litwin. "I am proud of the achievements we have accomplished together, from digital transformation to maintaining our paramount focus on the customer. The Global Industrial team has my complete confidence to continue successfully executing on our strategy going forward."

The board is committed to a seamless transition as it conducts a search for a permanent CEO.

