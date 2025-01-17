Viking Electric Adds Twin Cities Contractor Sales Manager

MINNEAPOLIS – Electrical distributor and services provider Viking Electric announced that the company has hired Gregg Miller as its new Twin Cities contractor sales manager.

Miller brings more than 26 years of experience in the electrical distribution industry. His extensive experience includes roles in outside sales, branch/operations manager, sales manager, and, most recently, director of sales and acquisitions. In addition, Miller brings solid working relationships with industry professionals, customers and suppliers alike. In his new role, Miller will manage Viking Electric’s sales strategy across the Twin Cities metro area.

“Gregg’s industry experience and record of managing sales growth will serve us well as we continue to grow our company’s contractor-related services,” Viking Electric VP of Contractor Sales Brett Wilson said. “We will rely on his extensive sales and management experience to position Viking Electric as an indispensable electrical supply chain partner central to our customers’ success.”