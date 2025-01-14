Standard Electric Supply Names New Sales, Supplier VPs

MILWAUKEE – Standard Electric Supply Co. on Monday announced several key leadership promotions that reflect the company’s commitment to excellence, growth, and leadership development.

Cassie Petty has been named chief human resources and quality officer. Petty has dedicated an incredible 41 years to Standard Electric, during which she has continually taken on increasing responsibilities. Her proven leadership and trusted guidance have been instrumental in shaping the growth and success of the company.

“Without Cassie’s wisdom and direction, Standard Electric would not be the company we are today,” said Larry Stern, president. “Her contributions are immeasurable, and we are excited to see her continued impact in this vital role.”

The company also announced the promotion of the following associates to vice president roles, recognizing their critical contributions and ongoing leadership:

Dan Knapp: Vice President - Sales and Marketing

Megan Schultz: Vice President - Finance

Penny Mingerink: Vice President - Warehouse Operations

Kati Broady: Vice President - Supplier Relations and Digital Transformation

“These leaders have consistently demonstrated their dedication and ability to drive success. Their strategic insights and operational expertise have made them invaluable members of our senior management team,” said Matt Stern, COO. “I am confident they will continue to contribute significantly to our company’s growth and success for many years to come.”