BlackHawk Industrial Names Great Lakes General Manager

BlackHawk Industrial on Tuesday appointed Anthony DeSalvo as general manager of the company's operations in the Great Lakes region.

DeSalvo had previously served as a regional customer service representative, overseeing multiple BlackHawk branches, leading a staff of 28, and managing a sales region valued at $59.6 million. He first joined the Oklahoma-based metalworking and industrial product distributor in 2014.

“Anthony’s entrepreneurial spirit and proven leadership will energize our Great Lakes team,” Trent Moss, BlackHawk vice president of sales, East, said in the announcement. “His ability to tackle complex customer challenges with innovative solutions embodies BlackHawk’s mission to be 'big enough to serve, small enough to care.'”

“I am honored to take on this new role and continue building on BlackHawk’s legacy of excellence,” DeSalvo said. “I look forward to working with our talented team to drive innovation, strengthen customer partnerships, and deliver exceptional results in the Great Lakes region.”