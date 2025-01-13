Shingle & Gibb Automation Names New President

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Shingle & Gibb Automation announced Monday that Larry Ferracci has been promoted to the position of president.

Ferracci joined Shingle & Gibb in 2019 as the company’s chief strategy officer and most recently served as chief operating officer. As a member of its leadership team, Ferracci has been instrumental in executing the company’s strategic plan of continuous growth while preserving its culture and achieving the highest levels of customer and supplier satisfaction.

Ferracci has decades of experience in distribution and a proven track record of successful leadership across all key organizational functions, including operations, marketing, sales, IT and finance. As president, Ferracci will be responsible for providing strategic vision and effective management to solidify and expand Shingle & Gibb’s position as a leading distributor of high technology controls and automation solutions.