RS Names New VP of Margin Management, Pricing and Procurement

FORT WORTH, Texas — RS announced Thursday that it recently welcomed Abhishek Singh — an expert in commercial transformations, go-to-market strategy, sales excellence, pricing and segmentation, and capability building — to the executive leadership team as the new vice president of margin management, pricing and procurement.

Singh brings more than 16 years of experience in consumer analytics, advanced statistical modeling, pricing and procurement, and corporate strategy for the manufacturing and distribution industry to his new role. He also brings a proven track record for driving sustained, above-market growth and productivity across complex, matrixed organizations, demonstrating outstanding leadership capabilities, and pioneering the development of dashboards and predictive analytics tools demonstrated to address margin variability, streamline decision-making, and enhance performance tracking across teams.

Singh comes to RS from McKinsey & Company, where he successfully built and led cross-functional global commercial analytics teams in Europe, the Americas, and Asia before transitioning to an engagement manager role dedicated to helping manufacturers and distributors achieve strategic and operational excellence through pricing and cost-to-serve transformations and optimizing the alignment of pricing, sales, and operational teams.

As vice president of margin management, pricing and procurement at RS Americas, Singh develops and implements a strategically aligned margin optimization program that emphasizes data-driven pricing policies, best-in-class procurement negotiations, and world-class process development and leverages advanced pricing and procurement analytics, data analytics integration, and real-time predictive modeling. His long-term vision is to build a high-performing and data-centric pricing and procurement team.

"I'm excited to join the RS team as vice president of margin management, pricing and procurement," Singh said. "By optimizing margins, we're not just improving our bottom line; we're building stronger, long-lasting relationships with our customers. Every margin improvement today sets the foundation for our customers' loyalty and our market leadership tomorrow."