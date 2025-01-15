Kennametal Names New Infrastructure President

PITTSBURGH — Kennametal Inc. announced Wednesday that Faisal Hamadi, currently vice president of Kennametal's value creation systems, will succeed Franklin Cardenas as president of the company's infrastructure segment, effective Jan. 20.

"I want to thank Franklin for his years of service and many contributions to Kennametal," said Sanjay Chowbey, president and CEO. "We wish him success in his future endeavors and appreciate his ongoing partnership with Faisal to ensure a seamless transition."

Hamadi joined Kennametal in July 2024 from Eaton Corporation, where he had 17 years of experience in progressively larger roles. Most recently, he had P&L ownership as the general manager of a $600 million aerospace business that served major airlines and OEMs globally and had more than 1,000 employees.

Chowbey said: "Faisal's diverse business experience in commercial, operations and general management will serve him well as the leader of our Infrastructure segment. He will be a critical partner in our journey to create shareholder value, and I am confident that his strategic thinking, customer focus, continuous improvement experience and collaborative approach will help us grow and improve our infrastructure business."

Hamadi's existing value creation systems responsibilities will be combined with existing roles at Kennametal, providing strong alignment between business, operations and continuous improvement efforts across the company.

Cardenas will remain with the company through April 1.