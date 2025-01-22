Stellar Industrial Supply Names Tom Gale to its Board

Washington state MRO and tool distributor Stellar Industrial Supply announced Wednesday that Tom Gale would join its board of directors.

The company said that Gale offered four decades of experience in the wholesale distribution and manufacturing sectors. Gale previously served as CEO and executive editor of Modern Distribution Management until its sale to industry group the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors early last year.



“Tom Gale brings accomplished and highly valuable industry experience to the Stellar Industrial Supply Board of Directors. As the driving force behind MDM, and its deep industry research analytics, Tom has a unique ‘inside baseball’ industry insight into virtually every aspect of the North American industrial and commercial MROP markets,” Stellar President and CEO John Wiborg said in the announcement. "Moreover, Tom also understands how to build and create valuable businesses. We are extremely fortunate he has decided to join the company’s board of directors."

"I am honored to contribute to the future of one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing companies in the wholesale distribution industry," Gale said. "I look forward to bringing my long-term perspective to the board as Stellar Industrial Supply continues to shape and redefine how manufacturing and processing organizations efficiently maximize time, resources and people to better serve their customers."



