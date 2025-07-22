Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook

Officials expect tariffs and related “uncertainty” to impact the overall market.

Andy Szal
Jul 22, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Motion

Motion on Tuesday reported an increase in second-quarter sales after revenue attributed to its recent acquisitions overcame a slight decline in year-over-year comparable sales.

But the MRO and industrial technology distributor also reduced its forecast for the full year — a reflection of new and looming tariffs and potentially slower overall market growth.

Genuine Parts Company — the parent of the no. 2 distributor on ID’s latest Big 50 list — said that its industrial segment posted sales of $2.25 billion in the quarter, an increase of 0.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Motion’s comparable sales were down by 0.1% over that span, but its recent acquisitions bolstered the overall sales number by 1.3% in the latest quarter. Foreign currency impacts dented its Q2 total by 0.5% 

Motion also reported EBITDA of $288 million in the quarter — an increase of 1.1% year-over-year — and an EBITDA margin of 12.8%, which was up by 10 basis points.

Genuine Parts Company, which also includes the NAPA Auto Parts business, said that its overall sales rose from $5.96 billion in the second quarter of 2024 up to $6.16 billion in the latest reporting period, but net income fell from $295.5 million down to $254.9 million.

President and CEO Will Stengel said in a statement that the results were “in line with our expectations,” but the company curbed its outlook through the remainder of the year — both overall and within its auto and industrial segments — after incorporating the anticipated effects of tariffs and other market factors.

The Motion business now expects full-year sales growth of 1% to 3%, down from the earlier forecast of 2% to 4% growth.

“The evolving tariff landscape brings with it a degree of uncertainty, and as a result, we expect to see a more moderated improvement in market conditions than we projected in February,” GPC Executive Vice President and CFO Bert Nappier said in the company’s earnings release.

"As we turn to the second half of the year, we remain focused on what we can control as we proactively manage through an evolving external environment,” Stengel added.

B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 18, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
July 21, 2025
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Fastenal Posts Stronger Sales, Better-than-Expected Profit in its Second Quarter
July 14, 2025
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Making Your Supply Chains More Efficient
Here's how to keep products moving, avoid unnecessary costs, and leverage data to hit every supply chain KPI.
June 18, 2025
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
The company’s earnings were down year-over-year.
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Fastenal Posts Stronger Sales, Better-than-Expected Profit in its Second Quarter
The company highlighted growth among its larger customers — but said that pricing also had an impact.
July 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5 x Ptqu H Kq Fe
MSC Sales Edge Down as Earnings Drop by 20%
Company officials said the latest quarter showed “early signs of progress” in key areas.
July 1, 2025
Core & Main West Kansas City branch, Olathe, Kan.
Core & Main Sales Jump Nearly 10% in 'Record' Quarter
The company maintained its initial forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 10, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Ferguson Posts Stronger Quarterly Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The company also disclosed a third acquisition during the quarter.
June 3, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Allient Reports 9% Decline in Q1 Revenue
Earnings and profit also fell compared to early 2024.
May 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b
Kennametal Sales Down 6% Amid 'Weak Market Conditions'
A federal credit, however, bolstered its earnings in the latest quarter.
May 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 1 42 32 Pm 67a6621c71f47
DXP Sales Up 16%, Earnings Jump 82%
Company officials continue to see "bright spots in the market."
May 8, 2025
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
DNOW Reports Higher First-Quarter Sales, Earnings
The company also announced its recent acquisition of a supplier in Singapore.
May 7, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Wajax's Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
The Canadian distributor anticipates headwinds amid tariffs imposed by the U.S.
May 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
Company officials said they expect to see improving sales in the current quarter.
May 7, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
The company also reduced its full-year organic growth forecast.
May 5, 2025
An Amazon truck in Philadelphia, April 30, 2021.
Amazon Posts Solid Q1 Earnings Growth, but Outlook Tempered by Tariff Uncertainty
Amazon and other big companies are expected to navigate the new climate better than smaller retailers.
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 2 41 26 Pm
Applied Industrial Posts Higher Sales, Announces Deal to Acquire Automation Company
But the company also reduced its forecast for the full year.
May 1, 2025