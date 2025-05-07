Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%

The Canadian distributor anticipates headwinds amid tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Andy Szal
May 7, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Wajax Corp. saw a 6.6% decline in its industrial parts revenue in the first quarter of the year, but the company’s overall revenue jumped by more than 15% amid sharply higher equipment sales.

Company officials, however, said that Wajax expects headwinds and soft market conditions to persist amid concerns about the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The Toronto-based distributor and equipment provider posted $144.7 million Canadian in revenue tied to industrial parts, down from $154.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Wajax as a whole reported revenue of $555 million Canadian, up 15.1% year-over-year. The company’s engineered repair services business joined industrial parts in reporting a quarterly decline, but its other three segments saw growth — including its two largest: product support, up 9%, and equipment sales, up 74.2%.

Wajax’s net earnings were down 10.9%, although they were up 16.3% on an adjusted basis. Its gross profit margin, meanwhile, slipped by 290 basis points to 19.1%, which officials attributed in part to a higher proportion of equipment sales relative to industrial parts, equipment repair and product support revenue.

“While business and economic uncertainty remains high, particularly around tariffs and counter-tariffs on Canada-U.S. trade, management is closely monitoring changes to tariff policies and continues to make proactive adjustments to mitigate their effects,” Wajax President and CEO Iggy Domagalski said in a statement.

Wajax’s industrial operations came in at no. 32 on ID’s 2025 Big 50 list.

Latest in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1339925210 67c763ca147ed
Wajax’s Q1 Industrial Sales Down 6.6%
May 7, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
May 7, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
May 5, 2025
Related Stories
DNOW Inc. headquarters, Houston, March 2022.
Earnings
DNOW Reports Higher First-Quarter Sales, Earnings
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a 67d46034b96ab
Earnings
MRC Global Posts Q1 Loss as Sales, Profits Fall
Company officials said they expect to see improving sales in the current quarter.
May 7, 2025
Governance Image 67b5ef4edaa64 67feb69fbf7be
Earnings
Ingersoll Rand Reports Higher Sales, Slower Earnings
The company also reduced its full-year organic growth forecast.
May 5, 2025
An Amazon truck in Philadelphia, April 30, 2021.
Earnings
Amazon Posts Solid Q1 Earnings Growth, but Outlook Tempered by Tariff Uncertainty
Amazon and other big companies are expected to navigate the new climate better than smaller retailers.
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 2 41 26 Pm
Earnings
Applied Industrial Posts Higher Sales, Announces Deal to Acquire Automation Company
But the company also reduced its forecast for the full year.
May 1, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
The company maintained its forecast amid “positive sales momentum to start the year.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1227575263
Earnings
Parker Hannifin’s Sales Slip, but Earnings Jump by Nearly One-Third
The company’s full-year forecast also expects tariffs to be “fully offset.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Stronger Q1 Sales
The Lawson Products parent also reversed a loss in its previous first quarter.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Sales, Earnings Edge Up in First Quarter
The MRO giant also reaffirmed its initial 2025 forecast despite the impact of tariffs.
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15
Economy
Global Industrial’s Q1 Sales Slide, but Earnings, Profits Increase
The company is focusing "on what we control" amid disruptions tied to tariffs.
April 29, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M’s First-Quarter Sales Dip, but Margin, Earnings Climb
The company outlined the potential impact of tariffs on its full-year adjusted earnings.
April 23, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be 674f499c2b1f5
Earnings
Motion’s Q1 Sales Slip, but Officials Still Expect Full-Year Growth
The distributor’s parent company said "tariffs and trade dynamics" were affecting the overall landscape.
April 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 2 21 49 Pm
Earnings
Snap-On Reports $1.14B in Q1 Revenue
The company's quarterly earnings and revenue totals both missed Wall Street forecasts.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Better-than-Expected Quarterly Sales
The company’s March sales were up more than 8% year-over-year.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1311736850
Earnings
MSC Quarterly Sales Down Nearly 5%; Earnings Off by 36%
The company characterized the results as “solid” amid a challenging environment and sluggish demand.
April 3, 2025