Parker Hannifin’s Sales Slip, but Earnings Jump by Nearly One-Third

The company’s full-year forecast also expects tariffs to be “fully offset.”

Andy Szal
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1227575263
iStock.com/jetcityimage

Parker Hannifin saw a decline in sales in its fiscal third quarter, but its earnings jumped by nearly one-third compared to the same period last year.

The company also raised its earnings forecast heading into the final quarter of its fiscal year — adding that announced tariffs would be “fully offset by mitigation actions.”

The motion and control supplier posted $4.96 billion in net sales, down from $5.07 billion in the same quarter of 2024. Net income, however, rose from $726.7 million to $961.2 million — up 32% year-over-year.

Company officials said its organic sales were up 1% in the latest quarter and highlighted “substantial” margin expansion across all its reported businesses, as well as record earnings per share and cash flow from operations.

Parker's adjusted outlook anticipates a 1% decline in overall sales growth, which includes 1% organic growth that would be offset by the impacts of currency rates and divestitures. Its earnings forecast, meanwhile, was increased from $24.46 to $25.06 per share midway through the year up to $25.92 to $26.12 per share.

“With our decentralized structure and the agility of our global teams, we are confident in our ability to manage through macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs,” Parker Chairman and CEO Jenny Parmentier said in a statement. “We are fully committed to achieving our fiscal year 2029 financial targets.”

Latest in Earnings
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 1, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1227575263
Parker Hannifin’s Sales Slip, but Earnings Jump by Nearly One-Third
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Stronger Q1 Sales
May 1, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 05 01 At 2 41 26 Pm
Earnings
Applied Industrial Posts Higher Sales, Announces Deal to Acquire Automation Company
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Stronger Q1 Sales
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Earnings
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Wesco office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Earnings
Wesco Sales Dip Slightly, but Q1 Earnings Increase
The company maintained its forecast amid “positive sales momentum to start the year.”
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Posts Stronger Q1 Sales
The Lawson Products parent also reversed a loss in its previous first quarter.
May 1, 2025
I Stock 1291259392
Earnings
Grainger Sales, Earnings Edge Up in First Quarter
The MRO giant also reaffirmed its initial 2025 forecast despite the impact of tariffs.
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15
Economy
Global Industrial’s Q1 Sales Slide, but Earnings, Profits Increase
The company is focusing "on what we control" amid disruptions tied to tariffs.
April 29, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M’s First-Quarter Sales Dip, but Margin, Earnings Climb
The company outlined the potential impact of tariffs on its full-year adjusted earnings.
April 23, 2025
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 9 49 03 Am 67212736a63be 674f499c2b1f5
Earnings
Motion’s Q1 Sales Slip, but Officials Still Expect Full-Year Growth
The distributor’s parent company said "tariffs and trade dynamics" were affecting the overall landscape.
April 22, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 2 21 49 Pm
Earnings
Snap-On Reports $1.14B in Q1 Revenue
The company's quarterly earnings and revenue totals both missed Wall Street forecasts.
April 21, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Better-than-Expected Quarterly Sales
The company’s March sales were up more than 8% year-over-year.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1311736850
Earnings
MSC Quarterly Sales Down Nearly 5%; Earnings Off by 36%
The company characterized the results as “solid” amid a challenging environment and sluggish demand.
April 3, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 23 9 40 09 Am 676984605c425
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Reports $145M in Q2 Sales
Quarterly earnings came in just shy of $21 million.
March 28, 2025
Screen Shot 2024 05 09 At 9 25 27 Am 663cdcec00b99 66b384bf481eb 67101d7de419f 672b84180f4cc 6761a8bc0f03a
Earnings
MRC Posts Quarterly Loss as Annual Sales Decline
The company’s full-year earnings were down more than 50%.
March 14, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Higher Sales but Declines in Earnings, Profit
The company said it completed one acquisition last quarter and has reached an agreement for another.
March 11, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 1 42 32 Pm 67a6621c71f47
Earnings
DXP Sales Up 7% in ‘Most Profitable Year’ in Company History
The company’s fourth-quarter sales were up nearly 16%.
March 7, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Earnings
Distribution Solutions Group Again Posts Annual Loss Despite Higher Revenue, Profits
The company saw a sharply higher loss in the fourth quarter.
March 6, 2025