Grainger Posts Higher Sales but Feels the Effects of ‘Tariff-Related Factors’

The MRO giant raised its full-year sales outlook — but lowered its earnings and margin projections.

Andy Szal
Aug 1, 2025
Grainger on Friday reported higher sales, profit and earnings in the second quarter of the year, but the MRO giant’s margins were down — and the company reduced its earnings forecast despite improved full-year sales expectations.

The company — long the top distributor on ID’s Big 50 — posted net sales of $4.55 billion in the latest quarter, up 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Gross profit rose 3.6% year-over-year to $1.76 billion, and net earnings attributable to Grainger climbed 2.6% to $482 million.

Gross profit margin, however, came in at 38.5% — a drop of 80 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Operating margin was also down 20 basis points to 14.9%.

Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson said in the company’s earnings release that although the results were largely “largely in-line with communicated expectations,” some “tariff-related factors” affected its totals and prompted an updated full-year outlook.

Grainger raised its sales forecast from the $17.6 billion to $18.1 billion projection at the end of the first quarter up to between $17.9 billion and $18.2 billion; the new range would amount to annual sales growth of between 4.4% and 5.9%. Its earnings outlook, meanwhile, dropped from the previous $39 to $41.50 per diluted share down to $38.50 to $40.25.

Grainger also reduced its projections for gross profit margin and operating margin over the full year; the company maintained its forecast range for operating cash flow.

“Even amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, our commitment to our customers remains steadfast, and we're well-positioned to continue creating value for all stakeholders,” Macpherson said.

In Grainger’s High-Touch Solutions-N.A. division, which focuses on its larger customers, sales rose by 2.5% year-over-year amid growth “across all geographies” in the quarter, but its profit margin was down by 70 basis points due to what officials called “tariff-related inflation” that resulted in unfavorable price and cost timing and “last-in, first-out” inventory valuation headwinds.

In the Endless Assortment segment, which targets smaller customers and includes the Zoro and MonotaRO e-commerce divisions, sales jumped by 19.7%, while margin improvement in the Zoro unit fueled a 30 basis-point increase in gross profit margin.

More in Earnings
July 31, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
Home
Distribution Solutions Group Reports Improved Sales, Profits
The company’s quarterly earnings, meanwhile, more than doubled.
July 31, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings
The company highlighted “record profitability” in the quarter.
July 29, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
The company expects an annualized gross tariff impact of about $800 million this year.
July 29, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Earnings
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
The electrical distributor’s sales were up by more than 7% in the region.
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Earnings
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
But the company’s operating margin slipped in the latest quarter.
July 28, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
Officials expect tariffs and related “uncertainty” to impact the overall market.
July 22, 2025
I Stock 1594274007
Earnings
3M Posts Higher Sales, Lower Earnings
But the company raised its earnings forecast for the full year.
July 21, 2025
A Snap-on mobile tool truck in Indianapolis, March 2025.
Earnings
Tool Maker Snap-on Posts Flat Quarterly Sales
The company’s earnings were down year-over-year.
July 17, 2025
I Stock 1902076549
Earnings
Fastenal Posts Stronger Sales, Better-than-Expected Profit in its Second Quarter
The company highlighted growth among its larger customers — but said that pricing also had an impact.
July 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5 x Ptqu H Kq Fe
Earnings
MSC Sales Edge Down as Earnings Drop by 20%
Company officials said the latest quarter showed “early signs of progress” in key areas.
July 1, 2025
Core & Main West Kansas City branch, Olathe, Kan.
Earnings
Core & Main Sales Jump Nearly 10% in 'Record' Quarter
The company maintained its initial forecast for the full fiscal year.
June 10, 2025
I Stock 1446373235
Earnings
Ferguson Posts Stronger Quarterly Sales, Raises Full-Year Forecast
The company also disclosed a third acquisition during the quarter.
June 3, 2025
Allient headquarters, Buffalo, N.Y.
Earnings
Allient Reports 9% Decline in Q1 Revenue
Earnings and profit also fell compared to early 2024.
May 14, 2025
Pxl 20240416 211648832 665741468961f 6668673a5d09f 66b4ce5c62fdb 672e5924444d6 67881b365cc8b
Earnings
Kennametal Sales Down 6% Amid 'Weak Market Conditions'
A federal credit, however, bolstered its earnings in the latest quarter.
May 12, 2025