Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth

The electrical distributor’s sales were up by more than 7% in the region.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 28, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow

Rexel on Monday reported increased sales in the second quarter of the year, which the French electrical distribution giant attributed primarily to improved volume in its North American operations.

The company reported sales of $5.74 billion, an increase of 0.6% compared to the second quarter of 2026. The company’s North American sales rose 7.3% year-over-year to $2.65 billion, overcoming a 2.5% decline in its European segment and a more than 19% drop in the Asia-Pacific region over that span. In the U.S., sales were up 8.2% in the latest quarter on a constant and same-day basis.

Rexel officials said that its North American growth was driven by project-related business and improvement in warehouse activity, along with a progressive “accretive impact from pass-through of tariff related to price increases.” Selling prices of non-cable products, the company noted, were up just shy of 1%.

The company maintained its earlier full-year guidance of “stable to slightly positive same-day sales growth” and an adjusted EBITA margin of about 6%.

“I am particularly pleased with our ability to deliver once again a robust and resilient level of profitability as well as cash conversion in the context of a cycle trough,” Rexel CEO Guillaume Texier said in a statement. “This is a striking difference from previous cycles, made possible by the transformation Rexel has undergone in the past few years based on digital, technology and the strategic use of M&A.”

