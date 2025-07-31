Distribution Solutions Group Reports Improved Sales, Profits

The company’s quarterly earnings, meanwhile, more than doubled.

Andy Szal
Jul 31, 2025
I Stock 1392051123
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Distribution Solutions Group on Thursday reported higher sales, earnings and profit in the second quarter of the year, and said that it is “cautiously optimistic” about the remainder of 2025.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based parent of Lawson Products, Gexpro Services and Test Equity reported $502.4 million in revenue in the latest quarter, up 14.3% compared to the same quarter of 2024. The increase primarily stemmed from five acquisitions that closed last year — and contributed $48.8 million to the revenue total — but organic sales were also up 3.3% on a daily average basis.

The company’s gross profit rose from $151.5 million to $170.1 million year-over-year. Its operating income, meanwhile, climbed by nearly 90% over that span to $26.8 million, and net income more than doubled from $1.9 million up to $5 million.

DSG Chairman and CEO Bryan King added that the company's adjusted EBITDA rose by 7.5% to $48.6 million, but that its adjusted EBITDA margins slipped following its acquisition of Source Atlantic, which “slightly pressured” that percentage by about 60 basis points.

“Initiatives to improve margins in each of our five 2024 acquisitions are still in the early stages, and we remain confident in our plan to enhance margins further and achieve higher returns,” King said in the company’s earnings release.

The Lawson division saw revenue climb from $121.1 million in the previous second quarter up to $124.3 million in the latest three-month window, while its operating income rose from $6.1 million to just shy of $8 million over that span. Gexpro Services saw a sharp jump in revenue — from $107.1 million to up $127.8 million — but TestEquity edged down year-over-year.

King said that the company’s sourcing capabilities and vendor relationships grew “increasingly important amid ongoing trade policy changes,” and that it has seen “greater customer engagement” through discussions over sourcing options and alternative products.

“We remain cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2025 given this uncertainty,” King said.

Latest in Home
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
July 31, 2025
Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, April 2024.
Chart Industries Calls off Flowserve Merger, Will Be Acquired by Baker Hughes
July 30, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings
July 29, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5xptquhkqfe tzs Wh Ymx7 T
MSC Announces CFO’s Resignation
July 29, 2025
Related Stories
Baker Hughes headquarters in Houston, April 2024.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Chart Industries Calls off Flowserve Merger, Will Be Acquired by Baker Hughes
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5xptquhkqfe tzs Wh Ymx7 T
Staffing Changes
MSC Announces CFO’s Resignation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
July 31, 2025
Screenshot 2022 11 02 10 49 03 Am 6362917da9da9 63f5405886cc9 64529ba092f85 668fe2907429f 67aa3b4aba18b 67be4010cfe15 681139ac6471f
Earnings
Global Industrial Reports Higher Sales, Profit, Earnings
The company highlighted “record profitability” in the quarter.
July 29, 2025
Pxl 20240416 2116242766825f613b0de5xptquhkqfe tzs Wh Ymx7 T
Staffing Changes
MSC Announces CFO’s Resignation
Kristen Actis-Grande will leave the company early next month.
July 29, 2025
I Stock 1402226144 66a93f9be3243
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker Sales Down 2% in the Second Quarter
The company expects an annualized gross tariff impact of about $800 million this year.
July 29, 2025
San Antonio, Texas.
Associations
PTDA Overhauls Its 'Manufacturer-Distributor Idea Exchange'
The group said the changes will provide more flexibility at its upcoming Industry Summit.
July 29, 2025
iStock.com/Brett Hondow
Earnings
Rexel’s North American Sales Spark Second-Quarter Growth
The electrical distributor’s sales were up by more than 7% in the region.
July 28, 2025
I Stock 2178547413
Earnings
Honeywell Posts Higher Sales, Raises Forecast
But the company’s operating margin slipped in the latest quarter.
July 28, 2025
Ace Hardware Retail Support Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ace Hardware Opens Kansas City Distribution Hub
The retail cooperative said the new facility measures a half-mile from end to end.
July 25, 2025
Screenshot 2025 07 25 At 9 10 59 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Fastenal Opens Utah Distribution Hub
The new facility replaces a former distribution center in Salt Lake City.
July 25, 2025
I Stock 1401260131
Operations
Airgas Strike Expands to More Facilities
Union officials also raised questions about recent gas leaks at two strike sites.
July 24, 2025
I Stock 625963094
Mergers & Acquisitions
National Safety Apparel Acquires Bashlin Industries
Bashlin is a manufacturer of premium climbing and fall protection gear.
July 23, 2025
Simflo 3644v2 Front Exterior
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pump Supplier SIMFLO Expands to Latin America
The company appointed a new sales manager for the region.
July 23, 2025
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4 61e6ce0a3e5dc 6231fbc69c50a
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Lawless Group Announces New CEO, Sales Overhaul
The company will consolidate its regional sales structure into two divisions.
July 22, 2025
Hd Jpg Sonepar Roma 2023 0026 58 Gx Tj Ua8v
Mergers & Acquisitions
Sonepar to Acquire Brazilian Distributors
Sonepar reached deals for three Rockwell Automation distributors in the country in recent weeks.
July 22, 2025
Motion branch, Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Earnings
Motion Posts Higher Quarterly Sales but Lowers Its Outlook
Officials expect tariffs and related “uncertainty” to impact the overall market.
July 22, 2025