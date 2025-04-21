Snap-On Reports $1.14B in Q1 Revenue

The company's quarterly earnings and revenue totals both missed Wall Street forecasts.

Apr 21, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 2 21 49 Pm
Snap-on Inc.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $240.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wisconsin-based tool and diagnostic equipment maker  said it had net income of $4.51.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.81 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

