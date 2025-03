MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. reported earnings of $20.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Wisconsin-based industrial products company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, were 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million.