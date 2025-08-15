QXO, After Acquiring Beacon, Reports $1.9B in Q2 Sales

The company’s revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded Wall Street projections.

Industrial Distribution staff
Aug 15, 2025
Qxo 2025 Truck 1
QXO

Building materials distributor QXO reported net sales of more than $1.9 billion in its latest fiscal quarter — the first results that reflected its acquisition of Beacon Roofing Supply.

The company also posted $401.7 million in gross profit, but recorded a net loss of $58.5 million for the April-June period. QXO completed its buyout of Beacon for some $10.6 billion in late April.

Both the revenue total and its adjusted earnings — at $0.11 per diluted share — reportedly exceeded analysts’ expectations for the quarter.

“The integration of Beacon is progressing well, and we’ve identified opportunities that exceed our initial expectations,” QXO Chairman and CEO Brad Jacobs said in a statement. “We’ve made key strategic hires and launched a broad transformation initiative, focusing on pricing, procurement, sales, organizational structure, logistics and other core drivers of performance.”

QXO has also indicated that it intends to pursue additional acquisitions. The company made a bid for GMS in June before it was ultimately acquired by the Home Depot.

I Stock 1255400522
Applied Industrial Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Despite Organic Decline
August 14, 2025
Caterpillar
Caterpillar Blames Operating Profit Slide on Tariffs
August 14, 2025
I Stock 1339925210
Wajax Sales, Earnings Slide Amid ‘Increased Market Pressures’
August 8, 2025
