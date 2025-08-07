DXP Sales Up Nearly 12%, Earnings Jump More than 40%

DXP officials expect the company to make “at least three or four more acquisitions” this year.

Andy Szal
Aug 7, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 07 At 14232 Pm67a6621c71f47681cd967929f0 nb4 Shb8f A1
DXP Enterprises Inc.

DXP Enterprises Inc. on Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in sales and a more than 40% jump in earnings during the second quarter of the year.

The Houston-based MRO and pump distributor — no. 17 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list — posted $498.7 million in sales between April and June, up 11.9% compared to the same period last year.

The company’s organic sales climbed by nearly $52 million compared to the second quarter of 2024, and DXP officials said that acquisitions added $24.6 million to the overall sales total in the latest quarter. The company saw sales increases of 10.8% and 27.5% in its service centers and pumping solutions divisions, respectively, which easily offset a slight drop in the supply chain services segment.

DXP’s net income, meanwhile, rose to $23.6 million in the last quarter, an increase of 41.3% year-over-year, while profit climbed from $137.8 million to $157.8 million over that span.

Chairman and CEO David Little said in the company’s earnings release that officials were happy with both its sales growth and the strength of its margins.

“Overall, we are very pleased with our performance and the progress DXP continues to make as a growth company, and we are excited to enter the second half of 2025,” Little said.

DXP CFO Kent Yee added that the results stemmed from company diversification efforts — notably, reduced exposure to the energy industry — as well as to its balance sheet and other strategic initiatives. He noted that the company closed two acquisitions in the first half of the year and a third in July, and said that “we anticipate closing at least three or four more acquisitions during the second half of 2025.”

