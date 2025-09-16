Ferguson Reports Strong Results to Finish '25

The company's Q4 brought sizeable improvements in net sales and gross profits.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 16, 2025
Ferguson I Stock 1446373235 Jhve Photo
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Ferguson, a value-added distributor serving the water and air specialized professional in multiple end markets, has revealed year-end 2025 sales of $30.8 billion – a number that reflects business activity in both residential and commercial sectors.

The company’s year end results were boosted by a strong 4th quarter, where net sales increased a solid 6.9% to $8.5 billion.

The company said that its organic revenue grew 5.8%, with another 1.1% added from acquisitions. Notable purchases in late 2025 FY include HPS Specialties; Manufactured Duct & Supply Company; Water Resources, Inc.; and  Ritchie Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Ferguson boasted a Q4 gross margin of 31.7% – an increase of 70 basis points over the year prior. According to the company, this was “driven by our associates’ strong execution and the timing and extent of supplier price increases.” They added that operating expenses “continued to be diligently managed while we continued to invest in core capabilities for future growth.”

Non-residential end markets, representing approximately half of US revenue, showed “continued resilience,” with the company pointing to strong business activity in waterworks, commercial and civil/infrastructure and large capital projects.

The company also revealed that it would be changing its fiscal calendar – transitioning between now and the end of December – with fiscal 2026 starting on January 1 with the calendar year.

Ferguson CEO Kevin Murphy noted that the company’s associates “delivered strong results to finish the year, as they continued to serve our customers and execute our strategy in a challenging market environment.

“While we continue to operate in an uncertain environment, we remain confident in our markets over the medium term, leveraging multiyear tailwinds in both residential and non-residential markets as we invest to support the complex project needs of the water and air specialized professional.”



 

