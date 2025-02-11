MRC Postpones Q4 Earnings Release

MRC Global has postponed the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results originally scheduled for Wednesday.

The Houston distributor of pipe, valves and fittings and other industrial products said that the delay would provide additional time to complete its year-end audit procedures — specifically, those related to “inventory cycle counts, including physical inventory procedures.”

The company said that both its earnings release and the related conference call would be rescheduled at a later date. MRC expects to file its Form 10-K for 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission “on or before” March 3.

MRC ranked no. 10 on ID’s 2024 Big 50.