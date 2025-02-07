Stanley Black & Decker Posts $15.4B in Annual Sales

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $194.9 million.

The Connecticut-based tool company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $294.3 million, or $1.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.37 billion.