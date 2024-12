MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. on Wednesday reported net income of $21.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Wisconsin-based industrial products company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $145.2 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million.