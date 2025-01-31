Parker-Hannifin Posts $4.7B in Q2 Sales

The company's earnings were up nearly 40%.

Jan 31, 2025
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $948.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the maker of motion and control products said it had net income of $7.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.53 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.22 per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.74 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.40 to $27 per share.

