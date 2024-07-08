TA Industrial Solutions Acquires Fullmer Industrial Sales

TA said the deal would expand its solutions and service capabilities.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jul 8, 2024
TA Industrial Solutions

TA Industrial Solutions announced that it has acquired Fullmer Industrial Sales, which officials called a "significant milestone" in TA's growth strategy.

Ohio-based TA is a distributor of abrasives, grinding wheels and saw blades, as well as a provider of supply chain services and consulting and training solutions. Fullmer, located outside Philadelphia, calls itself the "best place for abrasives" in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware tri-state region.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TA President Peter Koury said in an announcement posted by buying group AD that Fullmer's "expertise and dedication will be invaluable as we work together to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

