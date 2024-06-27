Aeromed Group Acquires Aerospace Products International

The distribution company alliance also named the company's new president.

Aeromed Group
Jun 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 27 At 1 17 34 Pm
Aeromed Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aeromed Group, a leading alliance of distribution companies, on Tuesday announced the addition of Aerospace Products International, a supplier of top-tier aviation products including chemicals and MRO consumables.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Aeromed Group announced the appointment Chris Boyer as the new president of API.

Established in 1996, API has emerged as a global full-service provider, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and positioning them as leaders in the MRO aerospace market. With an unwavering commitment to the customer, API ensures the highest standards in delivering quality service and products. API's catalog boasts chemical and consumable products, showcasing the depth and variety of offerings available to customers. With strategically located distribution centers and global partnerships, API ensures high-quality products, services, and support, allowing customers to focus on their core competencies and business growth.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in distribution, manufacturing, and aerospace, Chris Boyer brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role. Prior to joining the company, Boyer co-founded and served as managing partner of HB Aerospace, spearheading strategic direction, business development, operations, finance, team leadership, client relations, regulatory compliance, and risk management within the aerospace and defense sectors. His career also includes holding various global leadership positions at Honeywell Aerospace and Rogers Corporation, highlighting his diverse background and profound understanding of the industry. Boyer's proven track record and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable addition to the Aeromed Group team.

"Diversifying our portfolio with the addition of Aerospace Products International is a significant milestone for Aeromed Group," said Bob Spence, CEO of Aeromed Group. "API's reputation for excellence and their comprehensive range of offerings perfectly aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients. We are also thrilled to welcome Chris Boyer to the Aeromed Group leadership team as president of API. Chris's vast skills and proven background of driving growth and delivering exceptional customer service align perfectly with our company's values and goals. His strategic leadership will be instrumental in expanding our market reach and solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the aerospace and defense industry. We are confident that API will thrive under Chris's guidance."

API’s distinguishing feature is a focus on chemical management programs with an emphasis on handling and control of HAZMAT and shelf-life items.

"I am deeply honored to accept the role of President at API, an Aeromed Group Company," Boyer said. "I am eager to collaborate with our exceptional team and apply my experience to advance our success. Together, we will drive growth, cultivate robust customer and supplier partnerships, and elevate to unprecedented achievements in the aerospace and defense industry."

With the inclusion of API and the appointment of Chris Boyer, Aeromed Group underscores its commitment to delivering groundbreaking supply chain solutions and unparalleled customer service, solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner. These strategic moves position Aeromed Group to innovate further and excel in delivering value-added solutions to its esteemed clientele.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 27 At 1 17 34 Pm
Aeromed Group Acquires Aerospace Products International
June 27, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
MSC Acquires Wisconsin Distributor, Arizona Cutting Tool Maker
June 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 2 03 38 Pm
Winsupply Acquires Forge PolyFab
June 26, 2024
Related Stories
Threaded Fasteners branch, Meridian, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Threaded Fasteners Inc. Acquires Ricco Fasteners
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Wisconsin Distributor, Arizona Cutting Tool Maker
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 2 03 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Forge PolyFab
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Wisconsin Distributor, Arizona Cutting Tool Maker
MSC officials said the deals would bolster its regional market share and service offering.
June 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 2 03 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Forge PolyFab
The deal will bolster Winsupply's HDPE portfolio in North Texas.
June 26, 2024
I Stock 1290752992
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jennmar Adds Canadian Manufacturer, Distributor Dumotech
Dumotech provides products and hardware to the mining industry.
June 25, 2024
I Stock 1436992489
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Mol Belting Systems
Mol is a family-owned fabricator and distributor of conveyor belts and power transmission products and accessories.
June 21, 2024
I Stock 890101636
Mergers & Acquisitions
TopBuild Acquires Energy One America Subsidiary
Texas Insulation will join the building materials distributor.
June 21, 2024
Lima Branch Min
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Trident Fire & Fabrication
The deal is Macomb's second acquisition in as many months.
June 20, 2024
I Stock 1441179838
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Circle Bolt & Nut
CBN has operated as part of Optimas Solutions for the past six years.
June 19, 2024
Johnson Controls office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Distribution Technologies to Be Acquired by Private Equity
The Johnson Controls subsidiary is a leader in air management and filtration solutions.
June 18, 2024
I Stock 1919757975
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Completes $18B SRS Distribution Acquisition
The deal increases the company's total addressable market to approximately $1 trillion, officials said.
June 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices
TD provides industrial electric heaters, controls, thermocouples and related products to manufacturers.
June 17, 2024
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
The deal expands Kodiak's footprint in Minnesota.
June 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 2 19 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires Idaho Package Company
The industrial and agricultural packaging distributor serves Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington.
June 13, 2024
White Cup Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cup Acquires Sales Management Plus
SMP provides CRM and business intelligence solutions for the distribution sector.
June 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 12 At 4 21 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Dayton Superior
White Cap officials said the deal expands its one-stop shop and value-added services.
June 12, 2024