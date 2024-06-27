Aeromed Group Acquires Aerospace Products International

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aeromed Group, a leading alliance of distribution companies, on Tuesday announced the addition of Aerospace Products International, a supplier of top-tier aviation products including chemicals and MRO consumables.

In conjunction with the acquisition, Aeromed Group announced the appointment Chris Boyer as the new president of API.

Established in 1996, API has emerged as a global full-service provider, dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and positioning them as leaders in the MRO aerospace market. With an unwavering commitment to the customer, API ensures the highest standards in delivering quality service and products. API's catalog boasts chemical and consumable products, showcasing the depth and variety of offerings available to customers. With strategically located distribution centers and global partnerships, API ensures high-quality products, services, and support, allowing customers to focus on their core competencies and business growth.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in distribution, manufacturing, and aerospace, Chris Boyer brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his new role. Prior to joining the company, Boyer co-founded and served as managing partner of HB Aerospace, spearheading strategic direction, business development, operations, finance, team leadership, client relations, regulatory compliance, and risk management within the aerospace and defense sectors. His career also includes holding various global leadership positions at Honeywell Aerospace and Rogers Corporation, highlighting his diverse background and profound understanding of the industry. Boyer's proven track record and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable addition to the Aeromed Group team.

"Diversifying our portfolio with the addition of Aerospace Products International is a significant milestone for Aeromed Group," said Bob Spence, CEO of Aeromed Group. "API's reputation for excellence and their comprehensive range of offerings perfectly aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients. We are also thrilled to welcome Chris Boyer to the Aeromed Group leadership team as president of API. Chris's vast skills and proven background of driving growth and delivering exceptional customer service align perfectly with our company's values and goals. His strategic leadership will be instrumental in expanding our market reach and solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the aerospace and defense industry. We are confident that API will thrive under Chris's guidance."

API’s distinguishing feature is a focus on chemical management programs with an emphasis on handling and control of HAZMAT and shelf-life items.

"I am deeply honored to accept the role of President at API, an Aeromed Group Company," Boyer said. "I am eager to collaborate with our exceptional team and apply my experience to advance our success. Together, we will drive growth, cultivate robust customer and supplier partnerships, and elevate to unprecedented achievements in the aerospace and defense industry."

With the inclusion of API and the appointment of Chris Boyer, Aeromed Group underscores its commitment to delivering groundbreaking supply chain solutions and unparalleled customer service, solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner. These strategic moves position Aeromed Group to innovate further and excel in delivering value-added solutions to its esteemed clientele.