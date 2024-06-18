Air Distribution Technologies to Be Acquired by Private Equity Firm

The Johnson Controls subsidiary is a leader in air management and filtration solutions.

Truelink Capital
Jun 18, 2024
Johnson Controls office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Johnson Controls office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

LOS ANGELES and PLANO, Texas — Truelink Capital announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Air Distribution Technologies, a market leader in the air management and filtration solutions space, from Johnson Controls.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close the second half of calendar year 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

With over 4,500 employees operating across more than 25 locations globally, Air Distribution Technologies is an industry leader in the design and manufacture of a comprehensive suite of top performing products supporting the HVAC ecosystem. Its portfolio contains many well-recognized brands in the space, including Koch Filter, Titus, Ruskin, Krueger, PennBarry and Tuttle & Bailey, serving a diversified customer base.

Air Distribution Technologies was acquired by Johnson Controls in 2014 from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and has operated under the Global Products business segment of Johnson Controls.

"Air Distribution Technologies has been a leading player in the commercial HVAC space for over 75 years," said Truelink co-founder and managing partner Todd Golditch. "The company consistently delivers innovative, high-quality products to its customers, demonstrating a strong track record of excellence. We are thrilled about this acquisition and the opportunity to partner with this outstanding management team. Our goal is to expand the business and partner with leadership to make substantial commercial and operational investments to strengthen the company's leadership position and better serve their customers. I wish to thank Johnson Controls for being a great transaction partner and for entrusting us with the company."

Post-transaction, Air Distribution Technologies will continue to be led by its existing leader, Doug Schuster, as chief executive officer.

"We are grateful for the stewardship by Johnson Controls to build and grow Air Distribution Technologies into the business it is today," Schuster said. "Our entire organization is incredibly excited for what this transaction means for our business, our employees and partners. As a standalone business, we expect the business will be more agile and customer-centric than ever before. We plan to accelerate our product innovation and enhance our capabilities to continue delivering high-quality products that help our customers meet their ongoing demands. In addition, we couldn't be more excited to partner with Truelink Capital to drive commercial excellence, operational enhancements, M&A initiatives, and overall long-term growth in our business. I am confident this is a great opportunity for all of Air Distribution Technologies' stakeholders including our employees, customers, and suppliers."

This transaction marks the fifth acquisition for Truelink Capital, which was launched in 2022 by Todd Golditch and Luke Myers to target companies in the industrials and tech-enabled services sectors. The firm's senior team maintains an extensive history of creating value together and brings decades of experience and well-established strategies to improve processes, fuel growth and enhance earnings for their portfolio companies.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
I Stock 1919757975
Home Depot Completes $18B SRS Distribution Acquisition
June 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices
June 17, 2024
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
June 17, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1919757975
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Completes $18B SRS Distribution Acquisition
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices
TD provides industrial electric heaters, controls, thermocouples and related products to manufacturers.
June 17, 2024
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
The deal expands Kodiak's footprint in Minnesota.
June 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 2 19 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires Idaho Package Company
The industrial and agricultural packaging distributor serves Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington.
June 13, 2024
White Cup Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cup Acquires Sales Management Plus
SMP provides CRM and business intelligence solutions for the distribution sector.
June 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 12 At 4 21 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Dayton Superior
White Cap officials said the deal expands its one-stop shop and value-added services.
June 12, 2024
Main Filter Operations VP David Young, Hengst Global Hydraulics Managing Director Malte Röcke, and Main Filter General Manager AJ Bisceglia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hengst Acquires Canadian-American Hydraulic Filter Manufacturer
The deal adds two plants to Hengst's hydraulics operations.
June 12, 2024
The Erasmusbrug bridge, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires GMS Instruments
The Dutch manufacturer will join the operations of W&O Supply.
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
The move provides CSV customers in the greater Chicagoland area with increased resources and service.
June 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Mergers & Acquisitions
Blue Ribbon Fastener Acquires Nationwide Fastener Systems
BRF said the deal would expand its VMI and Class-C component supply chain network to additional Midwest OEMs.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
General Metals operates three locations in Arizona.
June 10, 2024
Building Ext Guam Comp Wide
Mergers & Acquisitions
Portland Bolt Acquires Southern Anchor Bolt
The South Carolina fastener manufacturer will expand the company's operations into the Southeast.
June 10, 2024
I Stock 638850608
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Rebar Solutions
The Virginia company is a rebar fabricator and distributor.
June 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 05 At 1 59 59 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Acquires Software Developer in $30M Deal
The company called entroCIM an "innovator" in data center and building intelligence software.
June 5, 2024
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
AD, IMARK Electrical Announce Merger
The two member-owned groups consist of 725 independent electrical distributors.
June 4, 2024