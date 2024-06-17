Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber

The deal expands Kodiak's footprint in Minnesota.

Kodiak Building Partners
Jun 17, 2024
Simonson Lumber

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kodiak Building Partners, a leading building materials distribution company, has announced the acquisition of Simonson Lumber in Minnesota, marking a strategic partnership that enhances its ability to serve the state’s burgeoning construction market.

With over six operating locations in central Minnesota, Simonson Lumber’s reputation for excellence and commitment to its people has distinguished it in the industry for over a century.

“Great Odin’s Raven, that escalated quickly,” said Steve Swinney, CEO of Kodiak Building Partners. “Simonson Lumber’s deep-rooted presence in their community and commitment to quality resonates with Kodiak’s goal of empowering local businesses to thrive. Together, we are poised to meet the escalating demand for housing and construction solutions in Minnesota, leveraging Simonson’s expertise and Kodiak’s resources to create lasting value for our customers and communities.”

The partnership between Simonson Lumber and Kodiak opens new avenues for growth and innovation on multiple fronts, leveraging Kodiak’s network and capital expertise to fuel expansion. Simonson is positioned to emerge as the preferred partner for family-run lumber yards across Minnesota, harnessing Kodiak’s support and resources for accelerated growth.

“Simonson Lumber and its customers will benefit most from Kodiak’s ‘locally led’ mentality,” said Eric Borchardt, president of Simonson Lumber. “This partnership allows us to serve our customers in a way that is unique to our region, while Kodiak’s support system ensures we have everything we need to thrive in a fast-paced market.”

The acquisition ensures the continued success and legacy of Simonson Lumber in the Minnesota market. By prioritizing a people-first mentality, Simonson Lumber remains committed to its core values of fostering relationships beyond transactions and navigating the industry’s evolution alongside its customers and suppliers.

Operations and supplier relationships will be strengthened as Simonson Lumber taps into Kodiak’s extensive resources and expertise.

