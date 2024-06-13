BradyPLUS Acquires Idaho Package Company

The industrial and agricultural packaging distributor serves Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington.

BradyPLUS
Jun 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 2 19 53 Pm
BradyPlus

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, and LAS VEGAS — BradyPLUS, a leading distributor of janitorial-sanitation, foodservice, and industrial packaging products, has acquired Idaho Package Company, an industrial and agricultural custom packaging distributor serving the greater Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington regions.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

iPAK offers a wide array of industrial and agricultural packaging products and equipment. Founded in 1983, iPAK has grown into a leading value-added distributor in the markets and geographies they serve.

"The acquisition of iPAK enables us to scale a priority geography and to expand our industrial packaging capabilities," said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and chairman of BradyPLUS. "This partnership also will bring us additional reach, product depth and support across an important and growing category. I look forward to working with the strong and dedicated team at iPAK."

"We are very excited to become part of the BradyPLUS organization," said Conn Hix, president and CEO of iPAK. "We are pleased to join a growing organization with similar values, a strong culture, and a focus on the customer."

