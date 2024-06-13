White Cup Acquires Sales Management Plus

SMP provides CRM and business intelligence solutions for the distribution sector.

White Cup
Jun 13, 2024
White Cup Announcement
White Cup

SEATTLE — White Cup, a leader in Customer Relationship Management, business intelligence and pricing solutions tailored for the distribution industry, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Sales Management Plus, a provider of CRM and BI solutions for the distribution sector.

This acquisition reinforces White Cup’s commitment to delivering unparalleled value and support to distributors. With SMP under the White Cup umbrella, the collective resources can be focused on growth and innovation within the distribution sector, ensuring distributors have the technology they need to succeed.

“We are pleased to welcome SMP customers and employees to the White Cup community,” said Matt Mullen, White Cup CEO. “This acquisition underscores our unwavering commitment to helping distributors thrive. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value and support to our distribution customers.”

“This is an exciting day for SMP and our clients,” said Joe Raventos, CEO of Sales Management Plus. “SMP customers are in excellent hands with White Cup, and I am confident they will benefit greatly from the industry expertise and extensive resources White Cup offers.”

SMP solutions, known for their comprehensive reporting, analytics, self-serve data visualizations, dashboards, and integrated marketing capabilities, will now be supported by White Cup. The SMP team is joining White Cup to ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted service for SMP customers.

