TopBuild Acquires Energy One America Subsidiary

Texas Insulation will join the building materials distributor.

Energy One America
Jun 21, 2024
I Stock 890101636
iStock.com/travellinglight

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Energy One America, the nation’s largest privately held provider of foam insulation and air barrier solutions, has announced the sale of its subsidiary, Texas Insulation, to TopBuild Corp., effective June 3.

“Texas Insulation’s exceptional growth in both reach and revenue made this a necessary strategic decision,” said Clint Allen, CEO of Energy One America. “We believe this will be an important investment for TopBuild and one that allows EOA to focus on its portfolio of nationwide commercial work.”

Texas Insulation generates approximately $39 million in annual revenue. The company’s leadership team, led by president Abe Nevarez, will transition to TopBuild Corp. This framework ensures the continuity of exceptional communication and quality work product, for which the company is known.

“The Texas Insulation brand is strong and we are enthusiastic about our continued growth as part of the TopBuild team,” Nevarez said. “We plan to further develop TopBuild’s Texas footprint, while continuing to provide a best-in-class experience to our customers.”

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
I Stock 890101636
TopBuild Acquires Energy One America Subsidiary
June 21, 2024
Lima Branch Min
Macomb Group Acquires Trident Fire & Fabrication
June 20, 2024
I Stock 1441179838
AFC Industries Acquires Circle Bolt & Nut
June 19, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1436992489
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Mol Belting Systems
Lima Branch Min
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Trident Fire & Fabrication
I Stock 1441179838
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Circle Bolt & Nut
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Lima Branch Min
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Trident Fire & Fabrication
The deal is Macomb's second acquisition in as many months.
June 20, 2024
I Stock 1441179838
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Circle Bolt & Nut
CBN has operated as part of Optimas Solutions for the past six years.
June 19, 2024
Johnson Controls office, Irving, Texas, March 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Distribution Technologies to Be Acquired by Private Equity
The Johnson Controls subsidiary is a leader in air management and filtration solutions.
June 18, 2024
I Stock 1919757975
Mergers & Acquisitions
Home Depot Completes $18B SRS Distribution Acquisition
The deal increases the company's total addressable market to approximately $1 trillion, officials said.
June 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 17 At 3 29 26 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
TTDS Acquires Thermal Devices
TD provides industrial electric heaters, controls, thermocouples and related products to manufacturers.
June 17, 2024
2022 0385 Simonson Lumber Yuppy Photo
Mergers & Acquisitions
Kodiak Building Partners Acquires Simonson Lumber
The deal expands Kodiak's footprint in Minnesota.
June 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 13 At 2 19 53 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
BradyPLUS Acquires Idaho Package Company
The industrial and agricultural packaging distributor serves Idaho, Eastern Oregon and Eastern Washington.
June 13, 2024
White Cup Announcement
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cup Acquires Sales Management Plus
SMP provides CRM and business intelligence solutions for the distribution sector.
June 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 12 At 4 21 50 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
White Cap Acquires Dayton Superior
White Cap officials said the deal expands its one-stop shop and value-added services.
June 12, 2024
Main Filter Operations VP David Young, Hengst Global Hydraulics Managing Director Malte Röcke, and Main Filter General Manager AJ Bisceglia.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Hengst Acquires Canadian-American Hydraulic Filter Manufacturer
The deal adds two plants to Hengst's hydraulics operations.
June 12, 2024
The Erasmusbrug bridge, Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MiddleGround Capital Acquires GMS Instruments
The Dutch manufacturer will join the operations of W&O Supply.
June 11, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 11 At 2 52 19 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CSV Marketing Acquires Paramont Representatives
The move provides CSV customers in the greater Chicagoland area with increased resources and service.
June 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891
Mergers & Acquisitions
Blue Ribbon Fastener Acquires Nationwide Fastener Systems
BRF said the deal would expand its VMI and Class-C component supply chain network to additional Midwest OEMs.
June 11, 2024
I Stock 1383121022
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Phoenix HVAC Fabricator and Distributor
General Metals operates three locations in Arizona.
June 10, 2024