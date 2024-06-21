TopBuild Acquires Energy One America Subsidiary

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Energy One America, the nation’s largest privately held provider of foam insulation and air barrier solutions, has announced the sale of its subsidiary, Texas Insulation, to TopBuild Corp., effective June 3.

“Texas Insulation’s exceptional growth in both reach and revenue made this a necessary strategic decision,” said Clint Allen, CEO of Energy One America. “We believe this will be an important investment for TopBuild and one that allows EOA to focus on its portfolio of nationwide commercial work.”

Texas Insulation generates approximately $39 million in annual revenue. The company’s leadership team, led by president Abe Nevarez, will transition to TopBuild Corp. This framework ensures the continuity of exceptional communication and quality work product, for which the company is known.

“The Texas Insulation brand is strong and we are enthusiastic about our continued growth as part of the TopBuild team,” Nevarez said. “We plan to further develop TopBuild’s Texas footprint, while continuing to provide a best-in-class experience to our customers.”