Sonepar to Acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Sonepar announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale.

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Robertson Electric Wholesale has grown to be a highly respected electrical distributor across Canada with 19 branches and over 400 associates.

“We look forward to partnering with Sonepar and the exciting opportunities it will offer our customers and associates. Our company was built on a customer-centric model, which will be strengthened with the knowledge and expertise Sonepar can provide to ensure our continued success,” said Robertson Electric Wholesale President Rick Campbell.

“Sonepar is very proud to partner with the Robertson team. This will be an excellent strategic partnership as both Sonepar and Robertson are focused on customer service and being a great place to work. We look forward to the benefits this transaction will provide to our customers, vendor partners, and the associates of both companies,” said Sonepar Canada President George McClean.

The acquisition is scheduled to close within the next two months subject to regulatory approval. Until that time, the companies will continue to operate independently.