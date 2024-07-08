Sonepar to Acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale

Robertson operates 19 branches across Canada.

Sonepar
Jul 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 2 07 39 Pm
Robertson Electric Wholesale

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Sonepar announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale. 

Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Robertson Electric Wholesale has grown to be a highly respected electrical distributor across Canada with 19 branches and over 400 associates. 

“We look forward to partnering with Sonepar and the exciting opportunities it will offer our customers and associates. Our company was built on a customer-centric model, which will be strengthened with the knowledge and expertise Sonepar can provide to ensure our continued success,” said Robertson Electric Wholesale President Rick Campbell. 

“Sonepar is very proud to partner with the Robertson team. This will be an excellent strategic partnership as both Sonepar and Robertson are focused on customer service and being a great place to work. We look forward to the benefits this transaction will provide to our customers, vendor partners, and the associates of both companies,” said Sonepar Canada President George McClean.

 The acquisition is scheduled to close within the next two months subject to regulatory approval. Until that time, the companies will continue to operate independently.

Latest in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 9, 2024
Screenshot+2022 11 29+at+9 51 05+am
TA Industrial Solutions Acquires Fullmer Industrial Sales
July 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 2 07 39 Pm
Sonepar to Acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale
July 8, 2024
Birmingham, England, May 2022.
AFC Subsidiary Adds U.K. Distributor
July 8, 2024
Related Stories
Press Release Image
Mergers & Acquisitions
IMARK Electrical Shareholders Approve AD Merger Resolution
Screenshot+2022 11 29+at+9 51 05+am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TA Industrial Solutions Acquires Fullmer Industrial Sales
Birmingham, England, May 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Subsidiary Adds U.K. Distributor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 9, 2024
Screenshot+2022 11 29+at+9 51 05+am
Mergers & Acquisitions
TA Industrial Solutions Acquires Fullmer Industrial Sales
TA said the deal would expand its solutions and service capabilities.
July 8, 2024
Birmingham, England, May 2022.
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Subsidiary Adds U.K. Distributor
Forward is leading supplier of C-class components, vendor-managed inventory and MRO services.
July 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 08 At 1 38 11 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
CNC Flow Control Acquires Mako Products
CNC said the Oklahoma company would add high-value product offerings and deliver new end-market verticals.
July 8, 2024
I Stock 1388621826
Mergers & Acquisitions
MCE Acquires Romanoff Industries
The Ohio company is a distributor of new, used and refurbished electric motors.
July 5, 2024
I Stock 1181512400
Mergers & Acquisitions
Air Hydro Power Acquires Baker Bohnert
The company is a market leader in expansion joint manufacturing for the power industry.
July 3, 2024
Threaded Fasteners branch, Meridian, Miss.
Mergers & Acquisitions
Threaded Fasteners Inc. Acquires Ricco Fasteners
Ricco's Georgia location will become a new Threaded Fasteners branch.
June 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 27 At 1 17 34 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Aeromed Group Acquires Aerospace Products International
The distribution company alliance also named a new president of API.
June 27, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Mergers & Acquisitions
MSC Acquires Wisconsin Distributor, Arizona Cutting Tool Maker
MSC officials said the deals would bolster its regional market share and service offering.
June 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 06 26 At 2 03 38 Pm
Mergers & Acquisitions
Winsupply Acquires Forge PolyFab
The deal will bolster Winsupply's HDPE portfolio in North Texas.
June 26, 2024
I Stock 1290752992
Mergers & Acquisitions
Jennmar Adds Canadian Manufacturer, Distributor Dumotech
Dumotech provides products and hardware to the mining industry.
June 25, 2024
I Stock 1436992489
Mergers & Acquisitions
Belt Power Acquires Mol Belting Systems
Mol is a family-owned fabricator and distributor of conveyor belts and power transmission products and accessories.
June 21, 2024
I Stock 890101636
Mergers & Acquisitions
TopBuild Acquires Energy One America Subsidiary
Texas Insulation will join the building materials distributor.
June 21, 2024
Lima Branch Min
Mergers & Acquisitions
Macomb Group Acquires Trident Fire & Fabrication
The deal is Macomb's second acquisition in as many months.
June 20, 2024
I Stock 1441179838
Mergers & Acquisitions
AFC Industries Acquires Circle Bolt & Nut
CBN has operated as part of Optimas Solutions for the past six years.
June 19, 2024