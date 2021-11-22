Federal Watchdog Denies Grainger's Protest of MSC Industrial Contract

Grainger argued that a major government contract awarded to MSC was unreasonably evaluated, with bids improperly valued.

Nov 22nd, 2021
Mike Hockett
I Stock 1187423084d jpg

The U.S. Government Accountability Office — the supreme audit institution of the federal government — announced Nov. 4 that it had denied a protest from W.W. Grainger against a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) worth between fellow MRO products distributor MSC Industrial Supply and the General Services Administration.

Grainger is No. 1 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List, while MSC is No. 8. 

That disputed contract agreement is for MSC to provide GSA with fourth party logistics supplies and services for the U.S. Marine Corps, valued at $39 million. According to the GAO, Grainger alleged that GSA unreasonably evaluated MSC's quotation and treated the bids from it and Grainger unequally. Grainger also challenged the agency's best-value determination.

1280px W W Grainger Logo svgSpecifically, Grainger argued that the agency improperly failed to consider MSC's alleged past performance deficiencies and its January 2021 public announcement of 73 office branches before awarding them the contract. GSA said Grainger also said the agency treated the vendors unequally by identifying strengths in the MSC's quotation without identifying strengths for similar aspects for Grainger's quote.

The GAO said the source selection authority (SSA) reviewed the composite evaluations of the technical evaluation board (TEB) and performed a best-value analysis, considering each distributor's quotation in the process.

136 1369806 Msc Tm Tagline Rgb Msc Industrial Supply Logo"Finding that there were "no discernible differences in terms of technical benefit to the government,” the SSA concluded that Team MSC’s quotation, with its significantly lower price ($39.4 million vs. Grainger's $45.1 million), represented the best value for the government. 

According to the GAO, GSA notified Grainger of its selection decision on July 26, 2021, and, after the agency provided its brief explanation of award decision on July 28, Grainger's protest followed. The GAO released its findings to the public on Nov. 17.

The GAO responded that the bid process did not require the GSA to consider any information outside of the four corners of the MSC's quotation in its evaluation under the technical approach factor.

The GAO recapped that:

"(Grainger) claims that MSC has a history of failing to fulfill orders under its incumbent 4PL BPA and, as a result, cannot demonstrate its ability to meet the requirement for 'product sourcing capabilities and supplier relationships' or 'surge and sustainment' under the supply chain capacity element. (Grainger) also points to MSC’s recent public announcement of permanent closure of 73 branch offices to argue that the awardee cannot demonstrate an adequate 'current and planned capacity of warehouses and/or distribution centers,' another requirement under the supply chain capacity element.


"(Grainger) further contends that the alleged performance problems and branch offices closures are also evidence that the awardee cannot demonstrate an adequate staffing and resource plan. Finally, (Grainger) argues that the awardee cannot demonstrate an adequate quality control and risk management plan because the FAPIIS report for MSC shows a termination for cause for delivered parts that were rejected by the customer under an unrelated task order."

Responding to those protest elements, the GAO said its review of the matter showed that GSA's findings "were reasonable and consistent with the solicitation." The agency said it found MSC's technical approach “demonstrated their capability to deliver exceptional performance at the 4PL locations” and its quotation demonstrated corporate experience “that involved essentially the same magnitude of effort and complexity in all five of the relevant areas.”

"Therefore, we have no basis to sustain the protester’s allegations," the GAO summarized.

More in Supply Chain
Take 10 Distribution Series
Sponsored
Take 10 Distribution Series
The Take 10 Distribution Series is a new video collaboration in which we discuss business imperatives vital to the distribution sector and gain insights from leading experts in their fields.
Nov 12th, 2021
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, CA.
Supply Shortages Fueled by Americans' Spending Spree
Households flush with cash from stimulus checks, booming stock markets and enlarged home equity have felt like spending freely again — a lot.
Nov 15th, 2021
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, left, talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, during their meeting in Tokyo on Nov. 15, 2021.
U.S., Japan Begin Talks to Resolve Steel Tariffs Dispute
Japan hopes to convince Washington to lift tariffs imposed during the Trump administration.
Nov 15th, 2021
I Stock 968819844
Blame the Supply Chain for Inflation, and Why it's Here to Stay
One set of research suggests that current pricing conditions are already the new normal.
Nov 11th, 2021
Cargo containers sit stacked at the Port of Los Angeles on Oct. 20, 2021 in San Pedro, CA.
White House to Put $17B Toward Port Upgrades
The funds aim to tamp down inflation caused by ships waiting to dock and a shortage of truck drivers to haul goods.
Nov 9th, 2021
Fasteners Adfgasfdn
Fastener Distributor Index Improves in October Despite Supply Chain Disruption
Commentary remained focused on very elevated freight costs, shipping congestion and raw material/semiconductor chip shortages, though demand is still strong.
Nov 8th, 2021
Commissioner of Central Investigation Bureau Jirabhob Bhuridej holds a press conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The commissioner announced that they have arrested the head of a company suspected of cheating overseas buyers of medical rubber gloves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai Companies Accused of Fraud in Sales of Medical Gloves
One failed to deliver 2 million boxes of nitrile gloves worth $15.5 million.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. The farm equipment manufacturer reached a tentative labor agreement Saturday, Oct. 30, with the United Auto Workers union.
Deere, UAW Reach Tentative Pact; Strike Continues for Now
Union workers would get wage increases of 10% in the first year.
Nov 1st, 2021
President Joe Biden and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen talk to reporters about pausing the trade war over steel and aluminum tariffs during the G20 leaders summit, Rome, Oct. 31, 2021.
U.S., Europe Reach Agreement on Steel Tariffs
The deal would crack down on "dirty steel."
Nov 1st, 2021
License Plate
Aluminum Shortage Disrupts Montana License Plate Production
Others who have the metal don’t want to sell it because of the same supply shortage.
Nov 1st, 2021
,Cargo containers sit stacked at the Port of Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021 in San Pedro, Calif. California Gov. The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex will begin fining shipping companies if they let cargo containers stack up as the nation's busiest twin harbors deal with an unprecedented backlog of vessels. The Los Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissions voted Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 to implement a 90-day “container excess dwell fee” that sets time limits on how long containers can stay at marine terminals.
LA, Long Beach Ports Will Issue Fines for Backlogged Cargo
The number of ships waiting to unload has risen to record volumes.
Nov 1st, 2021
In this Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, photo trucks line up next to containers at the Port of Los Angeles in san Pedro, Calif. The Vincent Thomas Bridge suspension bridge, crossing the Los Angeles Harbor links San Pedro with Terminal Island. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 issued an order that aims to ease bottlenecks at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that have spilled over into neighborhoods where cargo trucks are clogging residential streets. Last week the White House allowed the ports complex to become a 24-hour operation in an effort to break the logjam and reduce shipping delays.
Ports of LA, Long Beach to Fine Firms over Container Backlog
It's the latest step aimed at relieving the logjam of cargo ships that has interrupted the global supply chain.
Oct 26th, 2021