The U.S. and China Say They Have Agreed on a Framework to Resolve Their Trade Disputes

Negotiations are back on track after a series of disputes threatened to derail them.

Jill LawlessKen Moritsugu
Jun 11, 2025
The Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place, London, June 9, 2025.
The Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place, London, June 9, 2025.
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

LONDON (AP) — Senior U.S. and Chinese negotiators have agreed on a framework to get their trade negotiations back on track after a series of disputes that threatened to derail them, both sides have said.

The announcement came at the end of two days of talks in the British capital that wrapped up late Tuesday.

The meetings appeared to focus on finding a way to resolve disputes over mineral and technology exports that had shaken a fragile truce on trade reached in Geneva last month. It's not clear whether any progress was made on the more fundamental differences over China's sizeable trade surplus with the United States.

"First we had to get sort of the negativity out and now we can go forward," U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told reporters after the meetings.

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday after the agreement was announced.

The talks followed a phone call between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week to try to calm the waters.

Li Chenggang, a vice minister of commerce and China's international trade representative, said the two sides had agreed in principle on a framework for implementing the consensus reached on the phone call and at the talks on Geneva, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Further details, including any plans for a potential next round of talks, were not immediately available.

Li and Wang Wentao, China's commerce minister, were part of the delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng. They met with Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at Lancaster House, a 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.

Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade negotiator, said the disputes had frittered away 30 of the 90 days the two sides have to try to resolve their disputes.

They agreed in Geneva to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100%-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war that sparked fears of recession. The World Bank, citing a rise in trade barriers, cut its projections Tuesday for U.S. and global economic growth this year.

"The U.S. and China lost valuable time in restoring their Geneva agreements," said Cutler, now vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute. "Now, only sixty days remain to address issues of concern, including unfair trade practices, excess capacity, transshipment and fentanyl."

Since the Geneva talks, the U.S. and China have exchanged angry words over advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence, visas for Chinese students at American universities and rare earth minerals that are vital to carmakers and other industries.

China, the world's biggest producer of rare earths, has signaled it may speed up the issuing of export licenses for the elements. Beijing, in turn, wants the U.S. to lift restrictions on Chinese access to the technology used to make advanced semiconductors.

Lutnick said that resolving the rare earths issue is a fundamental part of the agreed-upon framework, and that the U.S. will remove measures it had imposed in response. He did not specify which measures.

"When they approve the licenses, then you should expect that our export implementation will come down as well," he said.

Cutler said it would be unprecedented for the U.S. to negotiate on its export controls, which she described as an irritant that China has been raising for nearly 20 years.

"By doing so, the U.S. has opened a door for China to insist on adding export controls to future negotiating agendas," she said.

In Washington, a federal appeals court agreed Tuesday to let the government keep collecting tariffs that Trump has imposed not just on China but also on other countries worldwide while the administration appeals a ruling against his signature trade policy.

Trump said earlier that he wants to "open up China," the world's dominant manufacturer, to U.S. products.

"If we don't open up China, maybe we won't do anything," Trump said at the White House. "But we want to open up China."

Latest in Supply Chain
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
June 11, 2025
I Stock 176417876
Chemical Distributor Raises ‘Yellow Flag’ Over Tariffs
June 9, 2025
Optimas Solutions facility, Wood Dale, Ill.
Convening a Tariff 'War Room'
June 5, 2025
Contact Us Hero
Timken Names New Industrial Motion President
June 4, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 176417876
Supply Chain
Chemical Distributor Raises ‘Yellow Flag’ Over Tariffs
Optimas Solutions facility, Wood Dale, Ill.
Supply Chain
Convening a Tariff 'War Room'
I Stock 2151033019
Supply Chain
Valin to Distribute Parker Aerospace Solutions in the South Pacific
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Supply Chain
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 11, 2025
Optimas Solutions facility, Wood Dale, Ill.
Supply Chain
Convening a Tariff 'War Room'
How Optimas Solutions put all hands on deck to navigate an unprecedented environment.
June 5, 2025
Contact Us Hero
Staffing Changes
Timken Names New Industrial Motion President
Tim Graham most recently served as vice president of operations for engineered bearings.
June 4, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
What We Know About Trump's Promise to Hike Steel, Aluminum Tariffs to 50%
Economists warn that the latest tariffs will squeeze the wallets of companies and shoppers alike.
June 4, 2025
Workers pack dumplings at a production line at a food factory in Suqian city in east China's Jiangsu province on Jan. 21, 2025.
Supply Chain
China's Factory Activity Contracts in May, but There Are Signs of Improvement
Some companies with U.S. business saw accelerated resumption of foreign trade orders.
June 2, 2025
Police cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Sept. 30, 2022.
Supply Chain
EU Readying 'Countermeasures' if Tariffs Deal with U.S. Crumbles
The actions would automatically take effect on July 14 or earlier.
June 2, 2025
I Stock 2151033019
Supply Chain
Valin to Distribute Parker Aerospace Solutions in the South Pacific
The company is now the authorized Velcon distributor in a territory including Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Islands and Tahiti.
May 30, 2025
President Trump during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025.
Supply Chain
Court Blocks Trump from Imposing Tariffs Under Emergency Powers Law
The ruling rejects the legal underpinnings of some of Trump’s signature and most controversial actions.
May 29, 2025
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2 67e5c282a15bf
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Names Wesco Executive as New CEO
SureWerx’s longtime chief executive is shifting into an “M&A and advisory” role.
May 27, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Supply Chain
European Union 50% Tariff Delayed Until July
The European Commission's president told Trump she "wants to get down to serious negotiations."
May 26, 2025
Ep367
Supply Chain
Crime Ring Accused of Stealing $83M in Amazon Cargo
Some posed as truck drivers to enroll with Amazon as carriers.
May 23, 2025
Trump Reciprocal Tariffs Ap25092737492542 67ee8f177d66d
Economy
12 States Urge Federal Court to Strike Down Tariffs
They say the president has exceeded his authority.
May 21, 2025
Tokyo Container Terminal is seen in Tokyo on Feb. 19, 2025.
Supply Chain
Japan Exports Decline as Tariffs Hit
The U.S. is Japan's largest single trading partner.
May 21, 2025
Bundles of copper cables sit at a plant that produces parts for large electric vehicles in Mexico City, on April 2, 2025.
Supply Chain
World's Supply of Critical Minerals for Clean Energy Concentrated in Fewer Countries
Without access to reserves, U.S. manufacturers have a harder time competing.
May 21, 2025
I Stock 1126897734
Supply Chain
Opportunities and Challenges for U.S.-Canada Logistics in 2025
Despite the obstacles, companies that embrace adaptability and innovation will find opportunities to thrive.
May 19, 2025