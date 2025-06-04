Timken Names New Industrial Motion President

Tim Graham most recently served as vice president of operations for engineered bearings.

Jun 4, 2025
The Timken Co.

The Timken Co. on Monday announced the promotion of Tim Graham, its vice president of operations for engineered bearings, to president of industrial motion.

Graham, who joined Timken in 2003, succeeds Chris Coughlin, who announced plans to retire earlier this year.

"Tim's broad global experience, operational expertise and passion for strengthening our company will enable us to further scale and accelerate profitable growth for our industrial motion business," Timken President and CEO Richard Kyle said in a statement. "We thank Chris for his dedicated leadership and are pleased he will stay on to support the transition."

"I look forward to advancing our strategy and further strengthening Timken's position as a leader in industrial motion," Graham said.

